Williamsburg, VA

Great Wolf Lodge offering chance to win free one-night stay

By Staff, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago

Great Wolf Lodge Williamsburg is holding a social media campaign that offers a chance to win a free one-night stay voucher.

Entrants are asked to share a photo showing an empty store shelf of a holiday item they were hoping to buy, or share a screenshot of a holiday gift that’s sold out online, on Twitter @GreatWolfLodge using hashtag #GWLHolidayHelp. Entrees can be submitted starting today through Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Great Wolf Lodge will then give away 250 free one-night stay vouchers, chosen at random, for any of their 18 locations, including the one on East Rochambeau Drive near Williamsburg.

Those selected will be notified via Twitter DM directly by the end of the day on Dec. 24.

“This year, why not replace that toy-store drama with family bonding time?” Great Wolf Lodge asks on their website.

Complimentary stays are valid from Jan. 16 through Feb. 16 of next year. Block-out dates apply and a limited number of free stay vouchers may be used on the same day.

For more information, visit www.greatwolf.com/holiday-help .

