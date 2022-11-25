Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDiana RusSaint Augustine, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Related
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — St Augustine, Florida — November 26, 2022
This week’s Thanksgiving weekend broadcast of Eye on Travel is from St Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in America. Peter has all the holiday travel updates, and a few reasons why we should be thankful this holiday. And how to prepare for the continued rise in airfares (not thankful for that!). Don Samora, Mayor of St Augustine Beach, speaks to the art of balancing tourists and residents and the history of St Augustine. And if you’re still searching for the fountain of youth — we’ll share the stories and the myths with Charles Tingley from the St Augustine Historical Society — lots of surprises. And what’s the hottest game in town? Maria Nili knows….she’s all things pickleball in St Augustine. Then, a look towards 2023 with Ned Russell, Editor of Airline Weekly at Skift, with his prediction for travel trends in the coming year. There’s all this and much more on this edition of Eye on Travel.
travelawaits.com
This Florida City’s Amazing Lights Make It A Magical Holiday Destination
The city of lights is back at it again, but we’re not talking about Paris. Florida has its own little city of lights for the holidays, and it’s one of the country’s biggest and most spectacular displays. St. Augustine, Florida, has launched its annual event that will...
What You Need to Know Before Moving to Florida
Florida is famous for its weather, diverse culture, and beautiful sights. It quickly became the place to be during the pandemic. However, life isn’t always rainbows and butterflies in the South. Most of Florida is extremely hot throughout the summer, crime rates are higher than the national average, and the state is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Americans are still flocking to Florida to get their time in the sunshine.
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Florida were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide
Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
nomadlawyer.org
Laguna Beach : Vacations Never Like Before
Whether you’re just looking for a beach getaway, or you’re an avid beachgoer, It is a great place to spend some time. This little town is just north of Panama City Beach, and is less crowded than the more popular destination. It’s also less developed, so you’ll find a lot of natural beauty and less commercialization.
The Best Places in Florida to Experience the Christmas Spirit, According to Southern Living
Some might think that Florida is not the place you want to be at Christmastime. After all, you likely won't see any snow. And temperatures may feel slightly cool, but not cold. But that doesn't mean that Florida does not know how to celebrate Christmas or create the atmosphere that makes Christmas special.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
cw34.com
Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market
Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
Action News Jax
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Big ocean storm over N. Atlantic
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
A Light the World Mobile Giving Machine comes to St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine lands in St. Augustine on Friday, November 25, and stays until Tuesday, November 29, at St. Augustine’s Visitor on Castillo Drive. The cherry red vending machine works as a donating tool to purchase items needed for local...
'Petesgiving' and Tony's Turkey Trot take over Beaches Town Center for Thanksgiving
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Neptune and Atlantic Beaches without Pete's Bar's block party and Tony’s Turkey Trot. The events are happening at about the same time Thursday morning at Beaches Town Center. It's the first annual Petesgiving under new management for Duval County's...
Bay News 9
Flagler County business struggling to keep up with construction demand
Following two storms this hurricane season that made landfall on the Atlantic coast, many are now scrambling to rebuild. Following two storms that made landfall on the Atlantic coast, many are now scrambling to rebuild. The demand for raw materials is great, with a limited amount of places contractors can go.
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
nomadlawyer.org
6 Fun Things to do in New Jersey this Weekend
Be it adventure, serenity, or indulgence that you seek this weekend, it can be found in New Jersey. With its white sand beaches, amusement parks, historical spots, and lively clubs, the state offers an array of different activities to spend a picture-perfect weekend. Too many choices?. Make the best of...
Comments / 2