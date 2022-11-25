Everything you need to know to follow Gators-Seminoles football game

The Florida Gators travel to fave their Sunshine State rivals, the Florida State Seminoles on Friday, Nov. 25, for the final week of the college football regular season, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Gators bring in a 6-5 record and zero votes in either major poll after an upset loss on the road to Vanderbilt last weekend. On the other hand, the ‘Noles have had a solid campaign, putting up an 8-3 mark along with a No. 16 ranking after making short work of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns last Saturday.

Florida holds an 11-game lead in the all-time series sporting a 37-26-2 record dating back to 1958. The Gators won five of the first six meetings — with a 3-3 tie coming in 1961 — and 16 of the first 19 games between the Sunshine State schools. Since then, it has been a bit of a tug-of-war over short stretches for each team, with the Orange and Blue prevailing in the last three games.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

7:30 p.m. EST TV Channel: ABC Sports

ABC Sports Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Depth Chart

Composite Expert Prediction

The majority of the Gators Wire crew agreed that the Seminoles will prevail over the Gators on Friday night, but perhaps ironically the lone believer in the Orange and Blue is the only non-alumnus of the group. While David’s bucking of the trend is much-welcomed in this circle, the remainder of the roundtable took the Debbie Downer approach, calling for a loss to FSU.

Florida State 32, Florida 24

Can Florida take one from FSU in Tallahassee?

Betting Lines

The Seminoles remain favored by 9.5 points over the Gators according to BetMGM while the over/under bumped up a half point and the money lines made a couple of changes. Here are the full odds as of 8:20 a.m. EST Friday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Florida

+9.5

-110

O 58

-110

+300

Florida State

-9.5

-110

U 58

-110

-400

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

List

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!