ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Everything you need to know to follow Gators-Seminoles football game

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4TtU_0jNPo3pi00

The Florida Gators travel to fave their Sunshine State rivals, the Florida State Seminoles on Friday, Nov. 25, for the final week of the college football regular season, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Gators bring in a 6-5 record and zero votes in either major poll after an upset loss on the road to Vanderbilt last weekend. On the other hand, the ‘Noles have had a solid campaign, putting up an 8-3 mark along with a No. 16 ranking after making short work of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns last Saturday.

Florida holds an 11-game lead in the all-time series sporting a 37-26-2 record dating back to 1958. The Gators won five of the first six meetings — with a 3-3 tie coming in 1961 — and 16 of the first 19 games between the Sunshine State schools. Since then, it has been a bit of a tug-of-war over short stretches for each team, with the Orange and Blue prevailing in the last three games.

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Depth Chart

Composite Expert Prediction

The majority of the Gators Wire crew agreed that the Seminoles will prevail over the Gators on Friday night, but perhaps ironically the lone believer in the Orange and Blue is the only non-alumnus of the group. While David’s bucking of the trend is much-welcomed in this circle, the remainder of the roundtable took the Debbie Downer approach, calling for a loss to FSU.

Florida State 32, Florida 24

Can Florida take one from FSU in Tallahassee?

Betting Lines

The Seminoles remain favored by 9.5 points over the Gators according to BetMGM while the over/under bumped up a half point and the money lines made a couple of changes. Here are the full odds as of 8:20 a.m. EST Friday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Florida

+9.5

-110

O 58

-110

+300

Florida State

-9.5

-110

U 58

-110

-400

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

List

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridagators.com

Florida Adds John Hulvey to Coaching Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving added John Hulvey to the coaching staff, head coach Anthony Nesty announced. Hulvey will join the team as a volunteer assistant. A 2006 graduate from the University of Florida, Hulvey is in his 15th year coaching, serving stints as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

QB Brock Glenn felt at home this weekend during his visit to FSU

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State quarterback commitment Brock Glenn got his first taste of a game-day atmosphere at Doak Campbell Stadium. Safe to say, he wasn’t disappointed in watching his future team beat rival Florida 45-38 in front of a rowdy crowd of 79,560. “It was amazing. The atmosphere...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location

Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1

Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy