The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
thevalleyledger.com
Wingstop To Open New Restaurant in Allentown
The Wing Experts are now saucing-and-tossing signature flavors at 1824 Airport Road, Allentown, PA. Allentown, PA – (Nov. 21, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Allentown, PA, located at 1824 Airport Road. After opening the Emmaus location last month, this will be the fourth Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
You’d know them anywhere. These 4 brands have deep roots in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square
EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
Christmas trees and pumpkins to booze and ice cream: A look at Lehigh Valley agritourism
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman sues Kraft Heinz, claims mac and cheese prep time is misleading
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The makers of Velveeta mac and cheese are being sued for allegedly lying on their instructions for Velveeta Shells & Cheese. A Florida woman, Amanda Ramirez, is taking Kraft Heinz, which includes Velveeta, to court. She says the microwaveable shells and cheese cups take longer than 3...
I-78 or anti-78? Fight over interstate 50 years ago still sounds familiar today | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
It’s difficult to imagine the Lehigh Valley without I-78. But the arguments that raged over the proposed interstate’s creation half a century ago sound remarkably like today’s headlines. Traffic. Overdevelopment. Pollution. Train service. Widening Route 22. Everything but the warehouses, basically.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall
State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reindeer coming to farm near Hamburg
TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm on Saturday, Dec. 10. The animals will be on hand from 6-9 p.m., and families can get a photo for $45. Additional photos are $5.
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Lights Spectacular cancelled at Lehigh Valley Zoo due to weather
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo has cancelled Sunday night's Winter Lights Spectacular due to possible heavy rains. The zoo decided to cancel their winter show on November 27, 2022 and will reopen on its next scheduled date, Wednesday, November 30. Anyone who has already bought a ticket for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local TV star and bestselling author gives holiday decoration tips
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - You know our next guest as a bestselling author, TV star from shows like the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and a judge on RuPauls Drag race just to name a few. He is also a Graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School in New Tripoli.
