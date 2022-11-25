ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 9

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Wingstop To Open New Restaurant in Allentown

The Wing Experts are now saucing-and-tossing signature flavors at 1824 Airport Road, Allentown, PA. Allentown, PA – (Nov. 21, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Allentown, PA, located at 1824 Airport Road. After opening the Emmaus location last month, this will be the fourth Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square

EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman sues Kraft Heinz, claims mac and cheese prep time is misleading

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The makers of Velveeta mac and cheese are being sued for allegedly lying on their instructions for Velveeta Shells & Cheese. A Florida woman, Amanda Ramirez, is taking Kraft Heinz, which includes Velveeta, to court. She says the microwaveable shells and cheese cups take longer than 3...
FLORIDA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall

State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Reindeer coming to farm near Hamburg

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm on Saturday, Dec. 10. The animals will be on hand from 6-9 p.m., and families can get a photo for $45. Additional photos are $5.
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy