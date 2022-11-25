Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington
People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
harlanenterprise.net
New mobile clinic rolls across the state to deliver specialized pediatric care
Far too often, children and teens can’t get to Lexington to get the specialized care they need. With the new mobile clinic, the providers at Kentucky Children’s Hospital will bring the care to them. Funded by grants from the Colonel Harland Sanders Foundation and the Coaches for the...
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
linknky.com
Small Business Saturday around NKY
As the largest shopping period of the year arrives, this Saturday shines a light on those smaller businesses and their special sales and celebrations. Many locally owned small businesses around Northern Kentucky are participating and we have the full list. Peachy & Vintage: 531 Madison Ave., Covington. A sale on...
WSAZ
2 out of 3 local teams heading to Lexington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was semi-final Friday night in high school football in Kentucky and two local teams will be playing each other for a state title. Raceland beat Holy Cross 49-6 while Pikeville routed Newport Central Catholic 50-14 in the Class 1A final four. They will compete for the championship Friday December 2nd at noon from Kroger Field.
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
WLWT 5
Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season
COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
WLWT 5
Biologists: Zebra mussels detected in Grant County water body
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular northern Kentucky lake. According to a release, biologists visited Williamstown Lake in Grant County on Nov. 16 and concluded that zebra mussels, an invasive species,...
NKY Tri-ED to officially launch new Northern Kentucky Atlas at public Annual Forum on Nov. 30
The new Northern Kentucky Atlas, will officially launch at Northern Kentucky Tri-ED’s Annual Forum on Nov. 30 at Turfway Park Event Center. The theme of the Forum is “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity.”. “In 2021, we met with dozens of community and business leaders to align on...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati ranked among best public colleges in the country
CINCINNATI — A recent report fromNiche has University of Cincinnati near the top of their list of best public colleges in America. An article on UC's website announced the news this week. According to Niche, the University of Cincinnati is ranked as the 45th best public college in the...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Scott Satterfield speaks after Louisville's loss to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 26. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
fox56news.com
A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
consistentlycurious.com
Incredible Christmas Inflatables Around Cincinnati
Are you or your kids on the hunt for EPIC Christmas inflatables and Christmas lights in Cincinnati? Here are some great Christmas light displays with great inflatables!. When planning out your route for the evening remember that during high winds or bad weather the inflatables will not be up. Bethel...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports work on highway projects this week; beware delays, closures
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
aseaofblue.com
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
3 people arrested in Kentucky drug bust
On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking.
Fox 19
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Owens dies, Vice Mayor says
Owens, who was born and raised in the West End, died Wednesday. He was 75 years old. His family has yet to release any statements.
consistentlycurious.com
Neighborhood Christmas Lights in Cincinnati, NKY, and SE Indiana
This is your one-stop guide to CINCINNATI, NORTHERN KENTUCKY & SOUTHEAST INDIANA Christmas lights organized by neighborhood. Plan your custom route using Google Maps adding multiple stops or choose a route below. THE FULL LIST of addresses is below. Lights will remain up through 12/31. Follow along with Consistently Curious...
