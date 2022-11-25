ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

fox56news.com

Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington

People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Small Business Saturday around NKY

As the largest shopping period of the year arrives, this Saturday shines a light on those smaller businesses and their special sales and celebrations. Many locally owned small businesses around Northern Kentucky are participating and we have the full list. Peachy & Vintage: 531 Madison Ave., Covington. A sale on...
COVINGTON, KY
WSAZ

2 out of 3 local teams heading to Lexington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was semi-final Friday night in high school football in Kentucky and two local teams will be playing each other for a state title. Raceland beat Holy Cross 49-6 while Pikeville routed Newport Central Catholic 50-14 in the Class 1A final four. They will compete for the championship Friday December 2nd at noon from Kroger Field.
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky

I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Biologists: Zebra mussels detected in Grant County water body

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular northern Kentucky lake. According to a release, biologists visited Williamstown Lake in Grant County on Nov. 16 and concluded that zebra mussels, an invasive species,...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
LEXINGTON, KY
consistentlycurious.com

Incredible Christmas Inflatables Around Cincinnati

Are you or your kids on the hunt for EPIC Christmas inflatables and Christmas lights in Cincinnati? Here are some great Christmas light displays with great inflatables!. When planning out your route for the evening remember that during high winds or bad weather the inflatables will not be up. Bethel...
CINCINNATI, OH
aseaofblue.com

Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans

Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery. She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it. That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so...
DRY RIDGE, KY
consistentlycurious.com

Neighborhood Christmas Lights in Cincinnati, NKY, and SE Indiana

This is your one-stop guide to CINCINNATI, NORTHERN KENTUCKY & SOUTHEAST INDIANA Christmas lights organized by neighborhood. Plan your custom route using Google Maps adding multiple stops or choose a route below. THE FULL LIST of addresses is below. Lights will remain up through 12/31. Follow along with Consistently Curious...
CINCINNATI, OH

