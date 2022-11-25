Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Celularity, Moleculin Biotech And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed lower by around 500 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
salestechstar.com
VERSES Partners with Blue Yonder for the Resale of Adaptive Intelligence Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.
salestechstar.com
Bolt Data and Salesforce Share ‘Honest Conversations on Preparing for Salesforce Transformations’ in Upcoming Webinar
Bolt Data is pleased to announce it’s co-hosting a webinar, Honest Conversations on Preparing for Salesforce Transformation, with Salesforce customer success leaders on Wednesday, December 7 from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. EST. In this exclusive webinar, Allan Alexopulos the Managing Director at Bolt Data will be joined by...
salestechstar.com
Neptune Software Anticipates Three Key Business Trends in 2023
With another year of uncertainty ahead of us, business leaders must prepare for what lies ahead and Neptune Software has identified three key trends to pay attention to. To keep a competitive advantage in this era of variability, businesses must lean into hybrid work models, prioritize sustainability, and brace for a down-turning economy by centering innovation.
salestechstar.com
Cognitus Expands Its Global Delivery Capabilities to Colombia
Cognitus opens new Colombia GDSC (Global Delivery Support Center) to offer nearshore services to its ever-expanding global customer base and to create new opportunities for the experienced and young professional workforce locally. Cognitus places big bets in Latin America – this time in Colombia – by launching operations, hiring experienced...
Better Cloud Stock: Cloudflare vs. Fastly
Which edge networking play is a better long-term investment?
salestechstar.com
Ceretax and Onebill Software Partner to Give Telecom Companies an Unmatched Integration for Sales Tax Automation and Billing Management
CereTax, the sales tax automation platform, and OneBill Software, the modern agile billing and monetization platform, announced their integration and partnership, which will transform the way telecommunications businesses handle their sales tax automation, along with their billing and subscription management. The integration between the CereTax and OneBill platforms will give...
salestechstar.com
NICE Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Multipath to CXone Approach that Maximizes Value and Minimizes Risk
CXone AppLink and CXone Open represent a standardized, vendor-driven approach that addresses the complexity of legacy integration when migrating workloads to the cloud. Frost & Sullivan recently published this year’s edition of its European contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) study, and based on the research results, recognizes NICE with the 2022 European Contact Center-as-a-Service Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company’s multipath to CXone is an excellent and innovative approach that recognizes and supports the great diversity of business applications that European organizations rely on every day. Multipath is a flexible journey and not a product, allowing organizations to migrate to CXone gradually and sensibly through the CXone AppLink and CXone Open. CXone AppLink maintains legacy call recording , but allows organizations to harness CXone business applications, such as Quality Management and Interaction Analytics that are typically at the heart of the cloud migration business case.
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
(NewsNation) — With more jobs than job seekers, some employers are changing the way they look at degree requirements. In September, there were 10.7 million job openings but only 5.8 million job seekers. So, companies looking to fill roles have begun loosening requirements for high-paying jobs, including dropping requirements for degrees.
salestechstar.com
Alvaria, Welcomes Senior Operating Business Executive Frank Ciccone, Chief Revenue Officer
Alvaria, Inc. is pleased to announce Frank Ciccone has been named Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Frank is responsible for leading go to market activities. Frank brings a history of success in optimizing strategy, organizations, and go-to-market models that enable significant growth. He has extensive experience in identifying, creating and managing new market opportunities with disruptive technologies and movement to SaaS delivery models with a proven track record of creating significant growth across both channel and direct sales.
Benzinga
Hyundai Inks MOU With SK On For EV Battery Supply
Hyundai Motor Group HYMTF has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Seoul-based battery maker SK On Co., Ltd. to supply EV batteries in North America. Under the agreement, SK will provide batteries to Hyundai’s EV plants in the U.S. after 2025. Through the arrangement, Hyundai aims to...
salestechstar.com
XM Cyber Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling a Single View of Security Risks Across the Hybrid Environment in Real Time and Providing Customer Value
XM Cyber offers various use cases, including third-party risk management, vulnerability prioritization, business risk profiling and management, digital transformation, and proactive cyber defense. Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global breach and attack simulation market and, based on its findings, recognizes XM Cyber with the 2022 Global Customer Value Leadership...
salestechstar.com
Where Deals Go To Die. Closing the Buyer-seller Gap
The holiday season signals another annual event that is specially reserved for sales folk – the stress of “year-end”. We’ve all been there. You’ve got 3.5x pipe and are quietly confident that you’re going to smash your quota. One or two deals have slipped but like any seller worth their proverbial salt you’ve got enough upside in your back pocket to keep you on track for President’s Club.
salestechstar.com
Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions
Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technologies, is proud to announce that it has been recognized again as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for complete (RM&M) Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions. Gartner defines CSP revenue management and monetization as, ‘A part...
salestechstar.com
HCLSoftware Launches a Brand-New Positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy
HCLSoftware, a division of HCL Technologies (HCLTech), launched its new brand identity and logo, positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy. The brand-new positioning of this $1 billion+ software company reflects its commitment to customers and prospects in helping them thrive in a rapidly changing environment. The company’s new HCLSoftware brand...
House price ‘correction’ fears after UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
salestechstar.com
Ipsos Sells Retail Performance Solution To RetailNext
Ipsos is pleased to announce the sale of Retail Performance, the people-counting and footfall solution, to RetailNext, a US-based specialist in retail services. With this agreement, Ipsos’ 40 Retail Performance employees in the United Kingdom and the Philippines will integrate RetailNext. Ipsos will also take a minority share in...
salestechstar.com
Cyndx Launches Valer to Generate Faster and More Accurate Startup Valuations
New product empowers entrepreneurs to produce custom, real-time, data driven valuations for their companies in minutes. Cyndx, an AI-powered search and discovery engine built to simplify deal origination, has announced the launch of Valer, the company’s new corporate valuation tool. Valer is an extension of Cyndx’s powerful cloud-based, AI-enabled Finder platform and enables users to generate custom, data-based business valuations in just minutes.
salestechstar.com
Softchoice Named Cisco Canada’s Software Partner of the Year and Social Impact Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2022
Softchoice Corporation has won two awards at the Cisco Partner Summit 2022, an annual event celebrating Cisco’s top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. “As a software-focused IT solutions provider, Softchoice is the perfect fit to support Cisco’s transition towards a more software- and services-oriented model....
salestechstar.com
Evalueserve Wins Model Validation Tool Category Award in 2023 Chartis RiskTech100
Company named to the prestigious list for the first time. Evalueserve, a leading global analytics partner serving more than 30% of the Fortune 1000, announced that it won the “Model validation – Supporting tools” category in the 2023 Chartis RiskTech100®. Chartis Research, the leading research provider on the risk tech market, also named Evalueserve to the RiskTech100® for the first time.
