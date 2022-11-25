CXone AppLink and CXone Open represent a standardized, vendor-driven approach that addresses the complexity of legacy integration when migrating workloads to the cloud. Frost & Sullivan recently published this year’s edition of its European contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) study, and based on the research results, recognizes NICE with the 2022 European Contact Center-as-a-Service Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company’s multipath to CXone is an excellent and innovative approach that recognizes and supports the great diversity of business applications that European organizations rely on every day. Multipath is a flexible journey and not a product, allowing organizations to migrate to CXone gradually and sensibly through the CXone AppLink and CXone Open. CXone AppLink maintains legacy call recording , but allows organizations to harness CXone business applications, such as Quality Management and Interaction Analytics that are typically at the heart of the cloud migration business case.

20 HOURS AGO