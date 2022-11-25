ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out

Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia makes proposal to curb controversial type of fishing

FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — For years, conservation and sportfishing groups have called for the Commonwealth of Virginia to take some sort action against reduction menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay. Virginia is the only state on the east coast to allow reduction fishing in estuaries like the Chesapeake. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) […]
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again

HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment

EMPORIA – In the hundreds of pages of legal documents filed in a Southside Virginia courthouse as part of a closely watched gambling lawsuit, an image from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” succinctly captures what the surrounding legalese is about. It shows the android character Data standing at a craps table in a spaceship casino, […] The post Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Two Cannabis Shops Now Open In Greater Williamsburg

YORK-A soft opening was held on Wednesday, November 23 for a new cannabis shop in Greater Williamsburg. Cannabist, a medical marijuana dispensary, is now open along Bypass Road. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Traveling home? Here's the best prices for gas in Central Virginia

(WSET) — Thanksgiving is over which means many people will be on the roads traveling home. If you are traveling on the road, here are the best gas prices in Central Virginia provided by GasBuddy. Lynchburg:. Exxon- 1221 Rivermont Avenue: $3.39. Liberty- 3145 Campbell Avenue: $3.29. 76- 2130 Langhorne...
VIRGINIA STATE

