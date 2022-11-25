ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

fox56news.com

A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
LEXINGTON, KY
Ledger Independent

Gallenstein named grand marshal of Christmas parade

Norbert Gallenstein, owner of O’Rourke’s Pub and long-time downtown community leader has been named grand marshal of the annual Twilight Christmas parade set for Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The Maysville Main Street board is tasked with choosing the Christmas and 4th of July parade grand marshals,...
MAYSVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Covington shelter asking for donations for holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A shelter in northern Kentucky is asking the community to give back this holiday season. The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is looking for people to donate paper goods like cups, bowls and utensils. The shelter said it's currently experiencing an update in people and a...
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Bellevue Christmas Walk encourages Kentuckians to shop local

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Friday after Thanksgiving is the start of a busy weekend for many businesses. In Bellevue, local businesses and community members partake in the Christmas Walk. “All the shops are decorated and everything’s very festive and it’s just a great time. People walking around enjoying the shopping,...
BELLEVUE, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Morehead, KY

Morehead is a city in Kentucky under Rowan County, known as a trail town because of its proximity to lush forests and mountain ranges. Morehead is situated at the foot of the Appalachians Mountains in Kentucky, making this a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, especially mountain hikers. You’ll get access to...
MOREHEAD, KY
linknky.com

Small Business Saturday around NKY

As the largest shopping period of the year arrives, this Saturday shines a light on those smaller businesses and their special sales and celebrations. Many locally owned small businesses around Northern Kentucky are participating and we have the full list. Peachy & Vintage: 531 Madison Ave., Covington. A sale on...
COVINGTON, KY
WTVQ

A Windy, Warm & Wet start to your Sunday..

Low pressure approaching out of the Middle Mississippi River Valley tonight looks to bring us some rain and gusty conditions developing overnight. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted for much of the region including Richmond, Lexington, Georgetown and points west starting at 5 AM Sunday morning. The strongest...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

WinterFest opens at Kings Island

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday. The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Gender Reveal Plot twist at Carrie Underwood Show

Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. Parents are taking gender reveals to new levels, but this next one will be a tough one to beat. How to avoid scams this Cyber Monday. Many shoppers plan to get...
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky

I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Biologists: Zebra mussels detected in Grant County water body

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular northern Kentucky lake. According to a release, biologists visited Williamstown Lake in Grant County on Nov. 16 and concluded that zebra mussels, an invasive species,...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County Property Transfers

Molly Rickman to Matthew Shaffer, 739 OS Highway 68, $84,000. J and J Rentals Inc. to Jennifer Schroeder, 1217 Forest Avenue, $1,000. Garry McClain Jr. to Jennifer Schroeder, 316 East Fourth Street, $14,000. Chase E. McElfresh to Rodney Dean McElfresh, Charla K. McElfresh, Tyler Dean McElfresh and Chase Eric McElfresh,...
MASON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

NKY High School Football Round-Up: Beechwood back in finals

It was semi-final weekend around the Bluegrass State with trips to next week’s state title games on the line. Three Northern Kentucky teams were alive to start the night, but by time the dust settled only one advanced. CLASS 2A. BEECHWOOD 48, LLOYD 0. The clock struck midnight on...
FORT MITCHELL, KY

