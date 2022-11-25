Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Victims in Abusive Relationship Will Say Certain Phrases
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. When I was younger I was guilty of this behavior, as my partner was abusive. As time went on, my reality became harder and harder to hide. The happiness I claimed to be feeling was questioned because I could barely smile. When I tried spending time with friends, my phone would blow up with calls from my controlling ex-boyfriend.
Therapist breaks down how to do household chores when you're depressed. It's a game changer.
'Replace "I'm failing," with "I'm having a hard time."'
I live with aphantasia, a condition where I can't visualize images in my mind. What it's like and how it affects my thinking.
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Mike Swanson, a person who only recently discovered he has full aphantasia. It has been edited for length and clarity. I am a person living with aphantasia, a condition that means I cannot picture images in my brain the way that other people can. This is what it has meant for me and why I don't think like other people.
Many saved by CPR recall lucid experiences of death
In a new study, investigators found that about 20% of patients recalled lucid experiences of death that occurred while they were seemingly unconscious and dying.
Alcoholic Drinking and the Effects on Relationships
I am a former nurse and alcoholic in recovery. My mission is to talk about alcohol and its effect on our health, lives, and relationships. Undoubtedly, most people are aware that alcohol can cause stress and conflict in relationships. However, the general public may not understand the extent. Often, being close to alcoholics can change the relationship dynamic, and it’s essential to know how that works so families can help themselves better.
"Your Triggers Are Your Responsibility," And 16 Other Pieces Of Advice From Therapists That Are Hard To Hear
"You're keeping the peace around you, but what about the peace within you?"
Monkeys' brains are wired to read body language – just like ours
In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove a surge in remote work and learning, videoconferencing apps such as Zoom saw their user numbers boom. Plenty of other options were available, but the exponential growth in videoconferencing underlines an essential aspect of human communication: to do it effectively, we need to see each other. And it’s not just about facial expressions. Body language is also a very powerful form of social communication used to express how we feel to the people around us. Indeed, body language is so important that a part of our brain called the visual cortex has dedicated areas...
psychologytoday.com
Why Is Being Thankful So Difficult For Some People?
Thanksgiving is all about being grateful. That is simple for some people and almost impossible for others. Feeling appreciative is a sign of a healthy mindset. It reflects the ability to acknowledge the positive even if there is much that is negative. There are people who “live on the sunny side of the street.” Being optimistic, happy, and grateful comes naturally to them.
New ‘ground breaking’ technology to allow those with hearing loss to listen to music through touch
Scientists have developed a new prototype technology to allow those with hearing loss to listen to music through touch.The prototype, described in the journal LNCS, utilises “tactile illusions” and consists of an algorithm that converts monophonic music into tangible stimuli based on vibration.“It’s like ‘hacking’ the nervous system to receive a different response to the real stimulus sent,” researchers from the University of Malaga in Spain explained in a statement.In the study, researchers developed an algorithm that transforms musical features and structures into “vibrotactile stimuli”.The algorithm takes features and structures of music from Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI) files...
Your dog uses its tongue to show stress, here's what to look out for
This lesson will teach you the meaning behind a nose lick or tongue flick
15 Egregious Bridezillas Who Made Me Feel Disgusted By Wedding Culture
I wouldn't be surprised if divorce is in the near future for these bridezillas.
Psych Centra
What Is an ‘Energy Vampire’ and How to Protect Yourself
“Energy vampires” are people who drain your emotional energy, whether intentionally or not. Feeling emotionally drained after talking with a friend, colleague, or family member? After spending time with them, do you always leave feeling anxious or irritable? You may be dealing with an energy vampire. There are plenty...
I Almost Couldn't Believe My Eyes When I Read These 19 "Nightmare Customer" Stories, Like Is Anyone OK??
"She took the pickles off and threw them at my face, demanding a new burger...the kitchen remade her order... She then opened the new burger and asked where the pickles were. I kid you not."
Ledger Independent
Thurber’s Tail: How my dog brought joy to my elderly dad
Editor’s note: This column is an excerpt from Tom Purcell’s new book, “Tips from a New Dog Dad.” Read more chapters at ThurbersTail.com. My Lab puppy, Thurber, was born on Christmas Day, 2020 — the best Christmas blessing I ever received. But he bestowed even...
9 Things You Should Never Say To Kids At Mealtime
When sharing a meal with your children, encourage them to have a healthy relationship with food by avoiding phrases like these.
Anxiety As Told By Someone With Anxiety
Anxiety sucks. Really, there’s no other way of putting it. I often hear about people getting anxious about having to make an important phone call, or send an email, or do a little public speaking. But there’s more to it – for me, there are a lot of other, very specific, very mundane things that cause my heart to race. Honestly, even I know these things are totally insignificant, but that doesn’t make me feel any better about them… although it is kind of funny, in a convoluted sort of way.
Parents have very warm feelings toward other parents – here’s why that could be bad news for the child-free
The aphorism “birds of a feather flock together” describes the fact that people tend to prefer associating with others who are similar to themselves. The phenomenon goes by different names: Sociologists call it homophily, psychologists call it in-group favoritism and political scientists call it affective polarization. It’s observed in a wide range of demographic and social characteristics including sex, race, religion, age, education and political party.
Comments / 0