ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Mixed emotions’ as relatives remember those not alive to see guilty verdict

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EF6V_0jNPlaiX00

The family of Aidan McAnespie have described a day of mixed emotions after a former soldier was convicted of his killing more than 30 years ago.

David Holden was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr McAnespie close to an army checkpoint in Co Tyrone in 1988.

Many members of his family and their supporters were at Belfast Crown Court on Friday morning as Mr Justice O’Hara delivered the verdict.

Outside court, Mr McAnespie’s brother Sean became emotional as he recalled family members who had not lived to hear the judgment.

“We waited 34 years, we never thought we would have got it,” he said.

“I’m thinking of my father and my mother that prayed and prayed for this day, and they’re not here to see it.

“As a family we’re very relieved and happy. We’ve such a big family, cousins, community and relations to help us through this, it took the whole lot to get us over the line.”

Brian Gormley, a cousin of Mr McAnespie, said this was why families fight for decades.

He described a day of mixed emotions, and referred to those who had not lived to see it, including both of Mr McAnespie’s parents, as well as his sister Eilish who initially led the campaign for justice.

“We’re thinking primarily of Aidan, of Eilish (his sister) who, for the first 20 years of the campaign led the charge – and probably at the cost of her own health – we think of Lizzie (his mother) and John (his father),” he said.

“Some people will wonder why do families persist for 34 years following cases this old.

“Well, it’s very clear. John, Aidan’s father, the day that the PPS announced that David Holden was going to be prosecuted, said the only demand he had is that he hears the truth, because as a family we did not believe the version of events that David Holden or the British government put out at the time of Aidan’s shooting.

“I think we have been corroborated in terms of Justice O’Hara’s ruling today.”

It is possible for other families, and we would encourage other families to not give up hope, there is always a chance of you getting justice

Brian Gormley

Mr Gormley also criticised a government Bill which would end historical prosecutions from the Troubles.

“The important thing to take out of today’s ruling is, yes, Aidan McAnespie was shot 34 years ago, the argument is always that the passage of time will make it almost impossible to get to the truth. This ruling today blows that out of the water,” he said.

“It is possible for other families, and we would encourage other families to not give up hope, there is always a chance of you getting justice.

“We feel some sense of closure in terms of what we have got out of the trial, other families are entitled to the same.”

Grainne Teggart of Amnesty International, who has been supporting the family, said the judgment “must sound the death knell” for the legacy Bill.

“We call on the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to drop the Bill. It cannot be right that the UK government are deciding who gets justice for serious crimes such as manslaughter, murder and torture,” she said.

“This family here today after 34 long years have got justice. Other families are waiting for justice and we call on the British Prime Minister to drop the Troubles Bill. It is not too late to do the right thing.

“Every member of the community and every victim of the Troubles deserves justice.

“Today is about Aidan McAnespie, and it has been nearly 35 years for this family to get to that point, and they’re to be commended for the dignity with which they have fought their campaign.”

Comments / 7

Sandra Davis
2d ago

I am very happy for the verdict, but it really should have happened years ago. I hope to see justice happen more and I live for the day Ireland can be whole.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Independent

Aidan McAnespie killing: Veteran guilty of 1988 Northern Ireland army checkpoint shooting

A military veteran has been found guilty of killing a man over 30 years ago at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland. David Jonathan Holden, 53, had denied the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988 at his trial at Belfast Crown Court.McAnespie, 23, was shot in the back at a checkpoint in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, during the Troubles. A bullet fired from some 300 metres away ricocheted off the road surface, striking McAnespie in the back, moments after he walked through a border security checkpoint on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club.In 2009, the UK...
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
The Independent

Witch hunt against former soldiers continues, says military veterans group

A military veteran has backed a government Bill to end court cases around Northern Ireland’s troubled past as a former soldier was convicted for the manslaughter of a man 34 years ago.David Holden was found guilty of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie close to an army checkpoint in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone in 1988.Speaking outside Belfast Crown Court, Paul Young, national spokesman for the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement, said he was saddened by the verdict.“Veterans will be deeply disappointed by this verdict, I’m saddened by it, but it’s not over for David yet because his team, as far as I’m aware,...
The Independent

Bible John murder case: Identity of man in taxi ‘covered up by police’

The identity of the man in the taxi in the infamous Bible John case was “covered up” by top police officers, it has been claimed.The murder of Helen Puttock in 1969 came after a man shared a cab home with her and quoted a verse from the Bible.Her brutal killing was linked to the murder of two other women in Glasgow - Patricia Docker, 25 and Jemima MacDonald over a period of 18 months between 1968 and 1969 in Glasgow.Now, a BBC podcast claims there was evidence pointing to the man in the taxi being John Irvine McInnes, the cousin...
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitNurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay rowMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
The Independent

Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told - OLD

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard.Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.Child C is the second of seven babies she is alleged to have murdered at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told that Letby, 32, was designated the care of another baby boy on the night shift of June 13, who was in a room separate from...
The Independent

Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free

Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
The Independent

Hundreds accused after woman is burned alive ‘for being a witch’ in Indian village

A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
The Independent

‘I want to hear them apologise’: Grieving wife of man who died in November 2021 Channel tragedy searches for answers

The grieving wife of one of the 27 people who died in the November 2021 Channel tragedy has hit out at the government for a lack of contact in the year following her husband’s death.Emebet, who lost her husband Fikeru in the incident, is calling on the government to apologise to those who lost loved ones in the incident.“Still, we have heard nothing from the authorities,” Emebet said. “Noone has spoken to me for evidence – we are just waiting for news. I want to hear them apologise – and for them to say ‘Nobody deserves that.’”“What hurts me,...
The Independent

Parents force 8-year-old to watch TV all night as punishment for watching too much television

A couple in China has sparked outrage after they forced their eight-year-old to watch television all night as punishment for watching too much TV.The parents in central China’s Hunan province had left their son at home, instructing him to finish his homework and sleep by 8.30pm, South China Morning Post reported by citing footage the outlet obtained from inside the home.But they returned to find their son watching TV and neglected to finish his homework, adding to their anger. The parents resorted to punishing the boy by telling him to watch TV the entire night and took turns to keep...
The Independent

The Independent

944K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy