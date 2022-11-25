ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland pedestrian killed

Pianist Kofi Boakye was the crowd favorite, round after round, for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition. Last week, he won the competition's grand prize of $20,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Holidays In The Falls

Newton Falls – The weather has changed, likely for the duration. The leaves have fallen. The skies have become gray and every day is a bit shorter. Yep, welcome to late autumn in Ohio, where we are on a crash course with winter. We know it is coming, we even have dug out The Big Coat, but don’t despair! Newton Falls has your back! Between Newton Falls Area Commerce Association (NFACA), 44444 The People and the Village of Newton Falls, the season has plenty of highlights.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores

In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location. Ferrell died from his injuries at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

More needs to be done to divert those in distress to treatment and not just straight to jail: editorial

There’s no doubt that among the ways Cuyahoga County could reduce costs and crises at a crowded, inefficient County Jail sorely in need of expensive renovation or replacement is by reducing the jail population. That can be accomplished through bail reform and more efficient, fairer management of cases. But it also could be achieved by making sure that suspects in need of treatment for mental health or addiction are diverted for appropriate treatment first.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Clinic should be ashamed at charging for MyChart use it once promoted

The Cleveland Clinic has heavily promoted using the MyChart site for the convenience of their patients and to give doctors time to answer questions without having to take them away from scheduled appointments. Now that we have become comfortable with using and, in some cases, relying on MyChart, the Clinic has decided to start to charge for this service, except for the most mundane things like scheduling appointments and refilling prescriptions (”You have a new message in MyChart. And maybe a bill,” Nov. 16). They will charge our insurance companies if they can, or the patients directly.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Mother leaves sleeping toddlers unattended: Avon Police Blotter

A woman was arrested for child endangering at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 for leaving her two children, both 2 years old, unattended in a store parking lot. A witness called police and said the children appeared to be in distress due to the 77 degree temperature. Officers determined that the children did not need medical treatment and questioned their mother when she came out of the store.
AVON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy