Arrest warrant issued for friend of woman who died during Mexican vacation

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Prosecutors in Mexico are accusing a woman of the death of Shanquella Robinson.

The Associated Press reported that the woman’s name has not been released. Officials said the woman returned to the U.S. after the trip and that the extradition process has begun, CNN reported.

Robinson had traveled to Mexico with six friends, but officials have not said which member of the traveling group has been considered a suspect, CNN reported.

The FBI Charlotte Field Office has opened an investigation into Robinson’s death and the State Department referred The New York Times’ questions about the case to the FBI.

Prosecutors said Robinson’s death is being treated as a potential homicide after a video was circulated that shows Robinson being beaten. The video was recorded at a villa in San Jose del Cabo, the AP reported.

People have questioned why no one stepped in or why Robinson was being hit by her traveling companions, the AP reported.

Prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya told ABC News that the person whom prosecutors are accusing was a friend of Robinson’s and “is the direct aggressor,” WSOC reported.

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor,” de la Rosa Anaya told ABC News. “Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression.”

Several questions and conflicting reports have been circulating about Robinson’s death.

At first, Robinson’s friends told her mother that her daughter died from alcohol poisoning.

ABC News reported that a medical professional had allegedly examined Robinson several hours before she was pronounced dead and told her friends that she was drunk and dehydrated, and that they should take her to a hospital. However, her friends decided not to do so.

Then a death certificate issued by authorities in Mexico listed her cause of death on Oct. 29 as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” meaning that the ring-shaped bone that supports the skull had been dislodged, WSOC reported. There was no mention of alcohol on the death certificate. It did list Robinson’s death as “accidental or violent” and said that the time between injury and death was about 15 minutes, The New York Times reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

