ST. LOUIS – Fairmont on Clayton is an intermediate care facility (ICF) located in the heart of Clayton. Their goal is to change the landscape of aging longer to offer a full-service facility to assist individuals and couples to live their best in the elder years. They provide medicine support and in-house therapy, plus a special program for those with memory loss, all while helping people get back to their homes to continue a quality of life.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO