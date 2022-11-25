Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
‘CMA Country Christmas’ Host Carly Pearce Rocks Out a Holiday Classic in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
This year’s CMA Country Christmas is right around the corner. The annual musical holiday special airs December 8 on ABC with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney+, and the 2022 event will feature performances from Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Dan + Shay, and more. In TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, fans get a glimpse of host Carly Pearce rocking out to her rendition of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”
Albany Herald
CBS Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With 3 New Christmas Movies for 2022
CBS is getting back into the fray of holiday movies with three new original films this season as well as a star-studded one-hour animated special. After a nine-year hiatus, CBS launched two original Christmas movies last year with Christmas Takes Flight with Scandal's Katie Lowes and A Christmas Proposal with All Rise's Jessica Camacho.
