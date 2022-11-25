This year’s CMA Country Christmas is right around the corner. The annual musical holiday special airs December 8 on ABC with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney+, and the 2022 event will feature performances from Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Dan + Shay, and more. In TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, fans get a glimpse of host Carly Pearce rocking out to her rendition of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO