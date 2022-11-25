Don’t miss this second chance to see Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s ‘wonderful’ Tate Britain show, Fly in League with the Night

Brussels. The home of the humble waffle and the french fry. And yet, there’s glamour too; the Chanel-clad Belgian singer Angele grew up there - she wrote an ode confessing her love for her city, Brussels Je t’aime, in spite of the ever present rain and dark skies - and there’s the ever-so-slightly scandalous (but ultra chic) royal family members: Princess Delphine, daughter of King Albert, lives in a palatial mansion in the leafy suburb of Dieweg.

18 HOURS AGO