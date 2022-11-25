Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Related
Hear Walmart employee who witnessed shooting describe manager's reputation
At least six people were killed inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to local officials. CNN's Brian Todd speaks with an employee who witnessed the shooting before the gunman eventually turned the gun on himself, according to law enforcement.
Chesapeake, Va. Walmart employee shot and killed six people and himself
This day before Thanksgiving, people woke up to news of another mass shooting. This time, it was at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., near Virginia Beach. Police have released the names of five people killed by the shooter - Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randall Blevins and Kellie Pyle. A sixth victim was a minor.
Police Say Virginia Walmart Shooter Who Killed 7, Including Himself, Was An Employee
A Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store employee shot seven people fatally, including himself, and injured several others Tuesday night, according to authorities. Six victims died and four were hospitalized, with the suspect dying of what police believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Chesapeake Police Chief
'Death Note' From Walmart Shooter Andre Bing Released by Police
The suspect wrote in the note released by the city of Chesapeake that he wished "I could have saved everyone from myself."
NBC Chicago
Prime Suspect in Walmart Shooting Left Note Addressed to God, Police Say
The prime suspect in the mass shooting that left six people dead at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, left a “death note” addressed to God on his phone, police said Friday. The 31-year-old man said his actions were not planned, but things had fallen into place like...
WCNC
'We are all devastated' | Victims' families speak out after deadly Walmart shooting in Virginia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — When a Walmart manager started shooting in a break room late Tuesday night, it sent people running. There were about 50 people in the store at the time. Many of them made it out safely, but six did not. The gunman killed six people before turning...
France 24
Gunman goes on deadly shooting rampage at US Walmart
Seven people were killed and several wounded in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, authorities said, just days after a gunman killed five and injured 17 at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the deaths in a tweet early on Wednesday, citing...
Walmart shooter purchased handgun legally the same day, authorities say
Gunman bought firearm at a local store, police say, and took it to the Virginia branch where had worked since 2010
BET
Walmart Employee Fatally Shoots Six Co-Workers
A Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before fatally shooting himself. According to CNN, a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was the scene of the mass shooting on November 22. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, worked as an “overnight team lead” at Walmart and had been with the company since 2010.
2 men robbed, pistol whipped on Northwest Side: CPD
Two men were robbed at gunpoint hours apart near the Irving Park neighborhood. The first happened on Cornelia and Pulaski when three men stepped out of a red sedan and approached him. The second, CPD said, occurred at Belmont on Milwaukee.
Comments / 0