It sucks! But how, exactly, does a vacuum cleaner work?

 3 days ago

We’re so used to the modern miracle of vacuum cleaners that they can often seem prosaic, even downright boring. But when you look closely, there’s actually some pretty amazing tech involved in sucking all the grim stuff out of our carpets, especially as we don’t want grandma’s prized Persian rug inhaled at the same time.

So what actually happens inside a vacuum cleaner? Are they all the same? How do you know which ones will make light work of your heavy Berber rug, and which ones will suck in all the wrong ways?

We spoke to vacuum cleaner experts Shark to find out what goes into their award-winning range of domestic saviours, and how to pick one that’ll keep your floors, carpets and rugs spotless and fragrant in the years to come.

What actually is a vacuum cleaner? Is there a vacuum inside?
Outside of floor cleaning, we mostly hear the word “vacuum” in relation to space: a big, dark area of nothingness. And that’s pretty much what’s inside a vacuum cleaner too, albeit much smaller, completely enclosed, and created by engineers rather than an existential bang.

If you’ve ever tried those vacuum bags that shrink voluminous winter jumpers to the dimensions of a teatowel, you’ll know that artificially creating a vacuum is as simple as removing as much air as possible from the inside space.

To do that in a cleaner, Shark explains, a powerful suction motor draws air out of the confined space inside, creating a negative pressure zone that attracts dust, dirt, and other things you don’t want on your hallway carpet. In your mum’s old vacuum cleaner, that grot went into a single-use bag that had to be thrown into landfill. Now, it flows into a removable container that you empty when it’s full.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urt5k_0jNPj84I00

How can one machine achieve good suction on different flooring?
Interestingly, it turns out you don’t actually want the best possible suction from your vacuum cleaner. As Shark’s experts explain, a machine with perfect suction would create a complete seal between the cleaner and the floor, meaning nothing would be able to move from one to the other. Equally, you could design a device with the world’s best airflow, but, without suction, all you’ll do is make a mess.

The balance of airflow and suction is measured in air watts, a figure that gives you a good basis for comparison between different devices. Once you know the maximum air watts a model can generate, take a look at the features it offers for switching between floor types. The most advanced cleaners have adjustable settings for things such as brushroll rotation and nozzle suction, so you can fine-tune performance for different areas.

That said, vacuum cleaners are all about taking the effort out of housework, and Shark has a solution for those who’d rather not mess with the settings – an intelligent Clean Sense IQ feature, included on models such as the new Stratos cordless stick vacuum , that automatically senses how much dust there is to be removed and adjusts accordingly.

How do you know which vacuum cleaner to choose?
As with any vaguely techy product, there are untold numbers of vacuum cleaner models, and it might not be obvious how to avoid a lemon. In a whirlwind of confusing claims, expensive branding, and price points from “suspiciously cheap” to “alarmingly expensive”, how do you know what’s worth your time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pM7hY_0jNPj84I00

Shark’s advice is to play it safe. First, narrow down the features you need the most: for instance, if you’ve got teens with long hair, look for something like Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Plus to ensure you’re not pulling out dusty hairballs every other day. A hair-clogged brushroll can affect a vacuum’s ability to remove dirt, and giving your brushroll a trim isn’t on anyone’s to-do list.

Similarly, if you’ve got pets, choose an animal-specific model with added features such as Shark’s Anti-Odour technology. As dirt moves through the system, it gets odour-treated, so the aroma coming out of the filter is inoffensive.

Lastly, look for a manufacturer that does rigorous consumer testing on its products. Shark brings in real people to put its cleaners through their paces, as well as enlisting ergonomics experts to make them comfortable to use, even when the cat’s gone on a loo roll rampage across the entire house.

Ultimately, the best way to cut through marketing fluff is to look at reviews by real people who’ve bought the product and – crucially – used it for a while. Shark’s suite of positive reviews speak for themselves, but it’s a good idea to focus on those by people with similar homes and needs to yours.

How do you ensure your vacuum keeps on suckin’?
A great vacuum cleaner will take much of the weight off your shoulders, so it’s worth giving it some care in return. A little regular maintenance will make a huge difference to how well it cleans and how long it lasts.

There’s the obvious stuff: emptying the canister before it’s bursting, rinsing and eventually replacing the filter, and making sure the brushroll isn’t too hirsute if you haven’t got anti-hair tech. It’s also wise to check the hose for leaks and obstructions, and try to avoid sucking up wet mess, metal and coins, as well as patches of superfine dust such as soot, which can quickly clog your filters.

Finally, choose a device with a generous guarantee. Most Shark models come with a five-year warranty*, though they’re designed to last even longer. That said, who knows what vacuum cleaners will be capable of in five years from now? You might not need to replace your Shark by then, but if the new model makes the bed, we can’t say we’d blame you.

*12 months plus an extended warranty period of four years, subject to registration within 28 days of purchase when purchased from a retailer.

Find out more about the Shark Stratos range and see Shark’s advanced new technologies in action.

