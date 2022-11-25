Read full article on original website
A leading Viennese soprano has died at 61
The death has been reported, after a long illness, of the outstanding Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner. Born in Vienna, Lechner was given her 1986 Vienna Opera breakthrough by Claudio Abbado in Un Ballo in Maschera. She went on to perform at major European festivals and houses. In 2004, she took up a professorship at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.
A Russian wins Germany’s premier piano competition
The the 11th International German Piano Award was won today by Konstantin Emelyanov, who also took the audience prize. Emelyanov, 28, came third in the 2019 Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.
Naples cancels opera premiere after deadly Ischia landslide
A mortal mudslide caused by heavy rains on the island of Ischia, near Naples, has claimed several lives, perhaps as many as eight people, according to latest reports. Around 13 are missing. In an immediate reponse, the Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has called off the opening night of Verdi’s...
Just in: British Brünnhilde to make London debut, at long, long last
The Nottingham soprano Catherine Foster has sung Brünnhilde in three successive Ring cycles at Bayreuth. She is in demand as Elektra, Isolde, Senta and Turandot all over the continent. But she has never been cast in the capital of her home country. In July 2019 I wrote in the...
International Opera Awards Ceremony 2022 Live
Crowned ‘Opera Company of the Year’ in 2021, Teatro Real is host of the 2022 International Opera Awards ceremony. Live from Madrid, Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, streams the complete ceremony featuring an exciting array of categories including: Best Conductor, Designer, Digital Opera, Director, Equal Opportunities & Impact, Female Singer, Festival, Male Singer, New Production, Readers’ Award, Recording (Complete Opera), Recording (Solo Recital), Rediscovered Work, Rising Talent, Sustainability and World Premiere.
An essential Requiem for our tormented times
… The second movement of this Requiem engages an amplified synthesiser to shocking and surreal effect. Amid the stylistic chaos, an atmosphere emerges that is akin to the Last Judgement in Gustav Mahler’s second symphony, a confrontation of a lone human being with our ultimate moment. The solo passages...
The Warner Classics PR who is now winning film awards
The first prize for music supervision at the British Independent Film Awards has gone to Lucy Bright, who worked on ‘Aftersun’ and ‘Tár’. ‘I did PR at Warner Classics for seven years. I looked after Daniel Barenboim and George Li, and they were both specifically written about in (Tár). And then when I was at music sales at Wise Music, the publisher, I looked after Anna Thorvaldsdottir. I adore Anna, but that’s a pretty niche reference to be making, and for her to have such a bold sort of presence in the story, I couldn’t believe it. So when I talked to Todd, that first phone call we had just went on and on, right down to sort of the details of which recordings we preferred by different conductors of the Mahler five. AI think my slightly sort of unusual but organic career path through Mute and then Warner Classics, and the specific composers I work with at Music Sales (the company where she represents several composers as well as conducts her own film endeavors), somehow all came together in this incredible story.’
Fidelio gets booed in Berlin
A new production of Beethoven’s opera by a rising local director David Hermann was loudly booed on Friday night. Hermann apparerently had Leonore shoot one of the prisoners, and then forgets to open the dungeons in the finale. The jailer Rocco is dressed wierdly in the orange garb of a Guantanamo detainee.
Watch: Ukraine orchestra plays in the dark
Message tweeted by a senior official at the Interior Ministry in Kyiv. Russia, too, was once a cultured nation.
EU revives its baroque orchestra
After four years of suspension, the European Union Baroque Orchestra has renewed operations and found a base in Italy. First concert tomorrow night in Ravenna (pictured). Really good to see a baroque renewal. The European Union Baroque Orchestra was founded in 1985 by Paul James and Emma Wilkinson as part...
