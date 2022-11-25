The first prize for music supervision at the British Independent Film Awards has gone to Lucy Bright, who worked on ‘Aftersun’ and ‘Tár’. ‘I did PR at Warner Classics for seven years. I looked after Daniel Barenboim and George Li, and they were both specifically written about in (Tár). And then when I was at music sales at Wise Music, the publisher, I looked after Anna Thorvaldsdottir. I adore Anna, but that’s a pretty niche reference to be making, and for her to have such a bold sort of presence in the story, I couldn’t believe it. So when I talked to Todd, that first phone call we had just went on and on, right down to sort of the details of which recordings we preferred by different conductors of the Mahler five. AI think my slightly sort of unusual but organic career path through Mute and then Warner Classics, and the specific composers I work with at Music Sales (the company where she represents several composers as well as conducts her own film endeavors), somehow all came together in this incredible story.’

1 DAY AGO