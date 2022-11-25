Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Hays Police find two missing girls
HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - Hays Police Department is asking for your help in finding two missing girls. Isabella Melendez is 11 years old. She is pictured above, wearing the heart t-shirt. Bella Falknet is also 11, and is wearing the plaid shirt above. If found, please call the Hays Police...
Barton Co. law enforcement recovers stolen camper
On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had been stolen sometime the night before. The estimated value of the camper was $20,500.
Former Hays PD officer, KHP Lt. Kahle returns to Troop D
TOPEKA — Colonel Herman T. Jones, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced that Technical Trooper Benjamin Kahle has been promoted to lieutenant and will serve Troop D, Zone D in northwest Kansas. Kahle attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy and graduated with Class 50 in 2012. His...
NW Kansas man hospitalized after car strikes post on I-70
TREGO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Sunday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Buick LeSebre driven by Justin L. Johnson, 26, Collyer, was westbound 0n Interstate 70 near Ogallah in the driving lane. The car came up on a vehicle...
Great Bend man injured after accident in heavy fog
On November 23 at about 5 a.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 10 block of NE 20th Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single-vehicle accident in which a 1991 Chevrolet pickup struck a parked 2003 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit.
Great Bend police officers make two drug-related arrests
Officers with the Great Bend Police Department have made two drug-related arrests over the past week. On Nov. 17 at approximately 3:36 p.m, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for a moving violation. During the traffic stop, police K-9 Menta was deployed to perform a free-air sniff around the vehicle. Following a K-9 indication, officers performed a search of the vehicle.
HPD arrest log, Nov. 13 to 19
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Matthew Dillon Delaney, 20, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. Nov. 13 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and underage purchase/possession/consumption of alcohol. Dustin Lee Vanwagoner, 29, was arrested at 2:33...
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
greatbendpost.com
Loren Unruh, age 79
Loren Harold Unruh, 79, passed away November 17, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. He was born on February 9, 1943, to Ira & Ella (Ward) Unruh in Great Bend, KS, where he grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Connie Yuebanks, at church camp and they were married on January 19, 1964 in Great Bend, KS.
🎥 Despite higher-than-budgeted cost, bid for 3rd Hays fire station OK'd
A third fire station will be built in northwest Hays on West 41st Street starting next spring and will become the new headquarters of the Hays Fire Department. It's something that's been discussed by the city since the mid-1990s. The current fire station opened in 1974 in downtown Hays at...
Hays Public Library hires youth public services coordinator
The Hays Public Library has hired a new public services coordinator, who will work with youth and families by connecting them with books and resources as well as facilitating library programs. Chianti Madkins, originally from Ashdown, Ark., has bachelor of arts degrees in political science and philosophy from the University...
Grief support groups plan Memorial Tree event in Hays
Three grief support groups from the Center for Life Experience will have their annual Holiday Memorial Tree Dedications at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Jackie Creamer’s Dance Studio, 1003 Main. The trees will be on display in the studio’s large windows until after Jan. 1, said Darian Schulte,...
Large mural the latest to grace downtown Hays business
HAYS — Hays artist Dennis Schiel in October finished the last of the Brush the Bricks murals in downtown Hays. The last mural is on the north side of the Midland Marketing building, 219 E. Ninth. It depicts a farmer and horse team along with sunflowers, wheat and milo. The co-op helped choose the farm scene, Schiel said.
Annual toy-building event at FHSU around the corner
Fort Hays State University is looking for volunteers to participate in the university’s annual toy-building event. The Dr. Fred P. Ruda Teaming Up for Tots (TUFT) Day is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the woodshop of FHSU’s Center for Applied Technology. The...
🎙 Hays Arts Council readies for 2022 Winter Art Walk
The turkey has been carved, and soon Christmas trees will be lit and holiday festivities will pepper calendars. Among those favorite annual traditions in Hays is the Hays Arts Council’s Winter Art Walk, which will once again provide area residents to enjoy local artists at locations inside shops and restaurants across downtown Hays and beyond.
🎙 Christmas season kicks off in Hays with tree lightings and more
Downtown Hays will soon be completely decorated for the Christmas season after the Annual Frostfest Tree Lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Downtown Pavilion, 10th and Main. During the event, attendees will be treated to coca and carolers along with a visit from "someone extra special," according...
Little more than a tenth of an inch of rain — cold front on the way
It wasn't much, but Saturday's rain brought more than a tenth of an inch of precipitation to Hays — still below an inch of total accumulation for the month of November. CoCoRaHS reports range from 0.14 inches of rain in east Hays to 0.05 inches near Victoria and Ellis.
Fall FHSU commencement set for Dec. 16 and 17
Fort Hays State University will recognize approximately 1,100 graduates during its third annual fall commencement Friday (in person) and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, for the virtual ceremonies. Graduates who have chosen to participate in person will be honored in two ceremonies on Friday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. All graduates...
🏈🎥 REPLAY: Hays High at Maize
The Hays High Indians traveled to Maize last Friday for a 5A state semifinal matchup. You can watch the replay HERE. Due to KSHSAA streaming restrictions, Hays Post was not allowed to stream video of the game live.
🏀 Balanced attack leads No. 23 FHSU women past Tabor College
HAYS - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team forced a season-high 22 turnovers and had eight players score five or more points adn beat Tabor College 65-51 win over Tabor College Saturday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The 23rd-ranked Tigers (4-3) scored the first 13 points, holding the Bluejays...
