Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
Related
🏈 Leipold signs new contract with Kansas through 2029 season
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Director of Athletics Travis Goff announced Tuesday that National Coach of the Year candidate Lance Leipold has signed a new contract with the Jayhawks. The new contract, which can be viewed here, keeps Leipold under contract through the 2029 season. The six-time national champion and fastest...
Police: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Kansas high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
Kansas inmate serving time for selling heroin died
LANSING– Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident George E. Dobbs died Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was found unresponsive while under observation inside the infirmary. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Dobbs was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is...
🏀 No. 9 Kansas routs Texas Southern for bounce-back win
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman MJ Rice has been through the ringer in his first couple of months of college basketball: the back injury during preseason practices, a bout with COVID-19 and then kidney stones last week that sent him to the ER. The five-star recruit showed Monday...
Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
Alert employee helps police catch Kansas burglary suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a burglary have made an arrest. Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41 Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. An alert employee of Wright Tree Service observed an individual breaking the window to a...
🏀 K-State's Nowell selected Big 12 Player of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Markquis Nowell was selected as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after his MVP performance in helping Kansas State claim the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic last week. Nowell earned MVP honors after helping K-State (6-0) win its first in-season...
Kansas felon caught with drugs, firearm
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's Deputy stopped a Dodge Neon for alleged traffic infractions near 190th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputies arrested the driver Jesse Scott...
🏈 Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
🏈 Chiefs slog their way past beat-up Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs slogged their way to a 26-10 victory over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Mahomes eclipsed 300 yards passing for the sixth straight...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0