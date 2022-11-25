Read full article on original website
Holidays In The Falls
Newton Falls – The weather has changed, likely for the duration. The leaves have fallen. The skies have become gray and every day is a bit shorter. Yep, welcome to late autumn in Ohio, where we are on a crash course with winter. We know it is coming, we even have dug out The Big Coat, but don’t despair! Newton Falls has your back! Between Newton Falls Area Commerce Association (NFACA), 44444 The People and the Village of Newton Falls, the season has plenty of highlights.
Tips for protecting your home from winter weather
Melvin Tenney, store manager at Handyman Supply in Niles, said now is the time to assess your home so it's protected from the elements as winter continues.
35 Christmas trees decorate Hermitage Historical Society
With the holiday season in full swing, the Hermitage Historical Society is celebrating with a Christmas tree in every room.
Youngstown church hosting food giveaway
Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Tuesday, November 29. Participants are able to stop at different stations throughout the drive-thru and receive a bag of groceries, meats, vegetables, fruits and other items provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank. The drive-thru will be contactless,...
Sentimental Christmas tree marks Sharon’s annual lighting
The City of Sharon's annual tree lighting had dancing, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus -- but a few special moments punctuated the evening.
Local family puts up massive Christmas light display
A mom in Austintown brings joy into her home with her Christmas light display.
Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
First luxury fly fishing, hunting lodge in Northeast Ohio opens in Conneaut
Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, a luxury fly fishing and hunting destination, opened Oct. 1 at 999 Middle Road along the Conneaut Creek in Conneaut. One of the founders and partners, Jason Morris, told the Cleveland Jewish News that opening Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge fills a hole in the fly fishing and hunting community of Northeast Ohio as the first luxury experience in the region. Other founders/partners include head guide and operator John Fabian; Matthew Friedman, chairman and CEO of Bear Diversified; Brandon Duber, managing partner of Bentoff & Duber Co., L.P.A.; and Brendon Breen, business development executive at Cyrid Media, as well as several silent partners.
Video shows wild chase and K-9 tracking in Struthers
Struthers police were pulled into a wild chase on Sunday.
Search continues for Meadville woman missing since July
The search for a missing Meadville woman continues, but those closest to her have not given up hope. Candice Caffas, 35, was last seen on July 15. Search crews and volunteers have spent countless hours looking for her, but as the season changes, they are hoping this can create new ways to look for her. […]
Crews battle fire at Warren home
The Warren Fire Department was called out to a structure fire around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
Police, ambulance called to Youngstown crash
Crews were at the scene of a crash in Youngstown.
Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo’s current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Northeast Ohio: Several counties once again have 'high' community spread
CLEVELAND — As we move into the holiday season and the weather gets colder, COVID-19 cases again appear to be on the rise in Northeast Ohio, and some residents are being urged to take further precautions. According to the CDC, Ashtabula, Erie, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, and Trumbull counties are...
Finding Amy Hambrick: Woman’s discovery of bones kicks off Youngstown investigation
To take a look at that behind-the-scenes work, Simon agreed to allow a reporter to be on call with detectives, from the time they are called out until the case goes as far as it can. The first case in this series was the Aug. 25 discovery of an almost complete set of human remains that turned out to belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who went missing in November 2017.
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
Shot fired at truck during Lake County road rage incident: Investigators
Lake County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a shot was fired at a truck during a road rage incident Monday evening.
Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays
The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. "Historically throughout the country a lot of businesses...
Northeast Ohio’s most dangerous intersections, according to ODOT (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), road work is now complete on Kinsman Road on East 93rd Street, one of the 150 most dangerous roads in Ohio. Officials say the intersection was prioritized for safety improvements after Governor Mike Dewine asked ODOT to identify...
