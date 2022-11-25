ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
weeklyvillager.com

Holidays In The Falls

Newton Falls – The weather has changed, likely for the duration. The leaves have fallen. The skies have become gray and every day is a bit shorter. Yep, welcome to late autumn in Ohio, where we are on a crash course with winter. We know it is coming, we even have dug out The Big Coat, but don’t despair! Newton Falls has your back! Between Newton Falls Area Commerce Association (NFACA), 44444 The People and the Village of Newton Falls, the season has plenty of highlights.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown church hosting food giveaway

Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Tuesday, November 29. Participants are able to stop at different stations throughout the drive-thru and receive a bag of groceries, meats, vegetables, fruits and other items provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank. The drive-thru will be contactless,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronjewishnews.com

First luxury fly fishing, hunting lodge in Northeast Ohio opens in Conneaut

Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, a luxury fly fishing and hunting destination, opened Oct. 1 at 999 Middle Road along the Conneaut Creek in Conneaut. One of the founders and partners, Jason Morris, told the Cleveland Jewish News that opening Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge fills a hole in the fly fishing and hunting community of Northeast Ohio as the first luxury experience in the region. Other founders/partners include head guide and operator John Fabian; Matthew Friedman, chairman and CEO of Bear Diversified; Brandon Duber, managing partner of Bentoff & Duber Co., L.P.A.; and Brendon Breen, business development executive at Cyrid Media, as well as several silent partners.
CONNEAUT, OH
YourErie

Search continues for Meadville woman missing since July

The search for a missing Meadville woman continues, but those closest to her have not given up hope. Candice Caffas, 35, was last seen on July 15. Search crews and volunteers have spent countless hours looking for her, but as the season changes, they are hoping this can create new ways to look for her. […]
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo’s current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays

The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. "Historically throughout the country a lot of businesses...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy