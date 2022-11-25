ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Majors Got Ripped For Creed III, But His Workout Schedule For Kang In Ant-Man 3 Sounds Insane

By Mike Reyes
The schedule of 2023 new movie releases is about to get ripped, as Jonathan Majors will be flexing in more ways than one. Majors was already inspiring internet thirst with his physique for Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III , but compared to the man’s workout schedule for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that seems like nothing.

Apparently, Majors had to put in a hell of a regimen to play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . Fittingly enough, Jonathan Majors revealed this fact while appearing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! , as he was promoting his new film Devotion . As Kimmel asked Jonathan about how he’s enjoying playing the role of the MCU’s new big bad, the late night host said that he’d love to have the honor of playing Kang the Conqueror. Sharing his experience, Majors told Kimmel something that made him take back his statement:

Yeah, it's great, it's great. I wonder if you'd be as happy being Kang the Conqueror when you gotta wake up at 4:30 and go to the gym, and then go back to the gym at 7.

Waking up at 4:30 in the morning is already something that probably gives most people pause, so doing so just to  hit the gym already feels like two strikes. Sailing over the plate and nailing that third strike is that moment when Jonathan Majors admitted to having to go back to the gym again at 7. Making a movie like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is certainly a grand undertaking, with Majors reminding the world of that fact in a very simple manner.

One has to imagine that the man who made a splash in projects like Da 5 Bloods and Lovecraft Country couldn’t possibly be more jacked than he already was. Creed III did a pretty good job of sculpting the actor into severely good shape. Everyone on the internet knew it once set photos from Creed III started to leak. Funny enough, that's exactly when fellow MCU heartthrob Simu Liu noticed that fact himself, which was enough for him to admit that the future Avengers have a problem in this new challenger.

A gym routine that involves two separate early morning stops is serious business. So maybe Simu Liu’s onto something when it comes to just how good of a chance Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have against Jonathan Majors’ conquering muscles. At the very least, they seem to have an advantage that Adonis Creed doesn’t, as the trailer for Creed III showed a way more threatening version of Majors swearing vengeance against Michael B. Jordan's boxing champ.

Of course, it’s only a matter of time before Jonathan Majors ramps up his reign as Kang the Conqueror, which has only started thanks to the first season of Loki . You can prepare for his multiversal vengeance with a Disney+ subscription , as the Marvel Cinematic Universe of entertainment is mostly housed in that convenient location. Meanwhile, Majors fans can see the actor in Devotion this weekend and in Creed III on March 3, 2023.

