wevv.com

Evansville felon gets 7-year prison sentence for possession of firearm

A convicted felon from Evansville has been sentenced to prison after being arrested with a gun back in 2020. Federal officials said Monday that 37-year-old Roy Durham Jr. was sentenced to 92 months, just over 7.5 years, in prison after the incident, which happened in June of 2020. Court documents...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Police K9 retires after 9 years of service

A K9 Officer with the Evansville Police Department has retired after nearly a decade of service to the community. The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association says that EPD K9 Bohdan officially retired last week after serving the Evansville community for the past nine years. According to SIPCA, K9 Bohdan had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Aurora Evansville looking for donors to participate in 'Adopt-A-Client' campaign

Local nonprofit organization Aurora Evansville is looking for individuals and families to participate in its "Adopt-A-Client" campaign, which aims to help homeless individuals in need. The campaign provides a "wish list" to donors for their adopted client, providing homeless individuals with essentials like clothes, hygiene products, or other items they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase

An Evansville man faces several charges after an overnight chase Sunday. Indiana State Police say troopers spotted a vehicle going 96-mph in a 60-mph zone on State Road 66. Police say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Devin Dewig, refused to stop, reaching 102-mph near Sharon Road in Warrick County. ISP...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Accused truck thief arrested after Evansville business owner fends him off, police say

An Evansville business owner was able to fend off a man who appeared to be trying to steal his truck on Sunday morning, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a business on Tippecanoe Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday for a holdup in progress. They say the victim, who owns the business, had called 911 to report someone trying to steal his vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Boonville man flown to hospital after tree stand accident

A Boonville, Indiana man was flown to the hospital after a hunting accident involving a tree stand, according to authorities. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says that around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Warrick County Dispatch got a call about a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near SR 61 and Deal Mine Road in Boonville.
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

DSCO: Man dies after wood chipper accident

According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, a 46-year-old male is dead following an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood Owensboro. According to officials, an employee with a local tree trimming contractor fell partially into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead on scene by the Daviess County Coroner.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

USI welcomes back 'Lighting a Tradition Reimagined' event

The University of Southern Indiana is welcoming back its annual Lighting a Tradition Reimagined event. Lighting a Tradition will take place on December 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the University Center East. The free event is open to the public. Lighting a Tradition Reimagined returns to the school...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Old National Events Plaza to host Girl's Day Out

The Old National Events Plaza will host the Evansville Girl's Day Out in the Spring of 2023. Girl's Day Out is a shopping event with several vendors. The event includes craft vendors, boutiques, direct sales, and more. Admission is free, and door prizes will be given away all day. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Methodist Temple UMC will hold 'Jingle Bell Bakery' in December

Methodist Temple UMC will hold 'Jingle Bell Bakery' in December. The ladies of the United Methodist Women will have raisin-filled cookies and other treats available for purchase at their Jingle Bell Bakery. Other clergy members were invited to prepare baked goods and snacks as well. The public is invited to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville women roll in mauling of Miami

Putting together an offensive effort not seen in nearly five years, the University of Evansville women's basketball team powered past Miami (Ohio), 97-72, on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville. The offense of the Aces was the story of the day with six players finishing in double-digits in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Willard Public Library to host Christmas programs in December

Willard Public library will hold holiday-themed programs at the start of December. One of the most anticipated programs, Victorian Christmas, which has been canceled for two years due to the pandemic. Victorian Christmas will be held on December 6th at 5pm in Browning Gallery. All who attend can learn how...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro Grain Company acquired by global food corporation Cargill

Officials with worldwide food corporation Cargill have announced the acquisition of Owensboro Grain Company in Owensboro, Kentucky. According to the announcement, Cargill and Owensboro Grain Company have entered into a definitive agreement, where Cargill will add Owensboro Grain Company to its North American agricultural supply chain business. “We are pleased...
OWENSBORO, KY

