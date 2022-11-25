Read full article on original website
Jury trial begins for Evansville woman linked to a 2021 murder and rape case
The jury trial for an Evansville woman begins today, stemming from a bizarre 2021 rape and murder investigation. Heidi Carter was accused of murder and other crimes after Evansville place say, she invited a man and woman to a home she shared with her then-boyfriend Carey Hammond, who was not home when the encounter began.
Evansville felon gets 7-year prison sentence for possession of firearm
A convicted felon from Evansville has been sentenced to prison after being arrested with a gun back in 2020. Federal officials said Monday that 37-year-old Roy Durham Jr. was sentenced to 92 months, just over 7.5 years, in prison after the incident, which happened in June of 2020. Court documents...
Webster and Daviess counties randomly selected to undergo 2022 post-election audits
Two Kentucky counties in our area have been randomly selected to undergo post-election audits. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the random selection of 12 counties to undergo the audits on Monday, which include Webster County and Daviess County. Other Kentucky counties that were randomly selected for the post-election audits...
Evansville Police K9 retires after 9 years of service
A K9 Officer with the Evansville Police Department has retired after nearly a decade of service to the community. The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association says that EPD K9 Bohdan officially retired last week after serving the Evansville community for the past nine years. According to SIPCA, K9 Bohdan had...
Aurora Evansville looking for donors to participate in 'Adopt-A-Client' campaign
Local nonprofit organization Aurora Evansville is looking for individuals and families to participate in its "Adopt-A-Client" campaign, which aims to help homeless individuals in need. The campaign provides a "wish list" to donors for their adopted client, providing homeless individuals with essentials like clothes, hygiene products, or other items they...
ISP: Evansville man arrested after overnight chase
An Evansville man faces several charges after an overnight chase Sunday. Indiana State Police say troopers spotted a vehicle going 96-mph in a 60-mph zone on State Road 66. Police say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Devin Dewig, refused to stop, reaching 102-mph near Sharon Road in Warrick County. ISP...
Accused truck thief arrested after Evansville business owner fends him off, police say
An Evansville business owner was able to fend off a man who appeared to be trying to steal his truck on Sunday morning, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a business on Tippecanoe Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday for a holdup in progress. They say the victim, who owns the business, had called 911 to report someone trying to steal his vehicle.
Man arrested on multiple drug charges after Daviess County traffic stop
A man has been arrested on several drug charges after a traffic stop in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. Washington police say an officer pulled over a vehicle on East National Highway near Meridian Street on Friday around 10:30 for a traffic violation. Authorities say Deputy with the Daviess...
Individuals employed by the city of Henderson are set to receive a pay raise at the start of 2023
Tuesday, Nov. 22 the Henderson City Commission approved a pay raise for what the city calls hazardous and non hazardous duty employees. This includes, but is not limited to, Police Officers, Firefighters, Utility workers and Waste collectors. "We want to show the people that are working hard for our community...
Boonville man flown to hospital after tree stand accident
A Boonville, Indiana man was flown to the hospital after a hunting accident involving a tree stand, according to authorities. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says that around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Warrick County Dispatch got a call about a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near SR 61 and Deal Mine Road in Boonville.
Burial plans made for Daviess County soldier killed in the Korean War
Plans have been made to bury a soldier from Daviess County, Kentucky, whose remains were recently identified. The remains of Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright will be buried at Saint Mary of the Woods Cemetery on Dec. 10, with graveside services performed by Cecil Funeral Home. Wright, a native of...
DSCO: Man dies after wood chipper accident
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, a 46-year-old male is dead following an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood Owensboro. According to officials, an employee with a local tree trimming contractor fell partially into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead on scene by the Daviess County Coroner.
Evansville's west side Azzip Pizza location closing for store improvements
The Azzip Pizza location on Pearl Drive in Evansville is temporarily closing for renovation. Officials with the restaurant say the Pearl Drive location will be closed from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8 while improvements to the store are made. The improvements include a larger dining area with new furniture, and...
USI welcomes back 'Lighting a Tradition Reimagined' event
The University of Southern Indiana is welcoming back its annual Lighting a Tradition Reimagined event. Lighting a Tradition will take place on December 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the University Center East. The free event is open to the public. Lighting a Tradition Reimagined returns to the school...
Old National Events Plaza to host Girl's Day Out
The Old National Events Plaza will host the Evansville Girl's Day Out in the Spring of 2023. Girl's Day Out is a shopping event with several vendors. The event includes craft vendors, boutiques, direct sales, and more. Admission is free, and door prizes will be given away all day. The...
Methodist Temple UMC will hold 'Jingle Bell Bakery' in December
Methodist Temple UMC will hold 'Jingle Bell Bakery' in December. The ladies of the United Methodist Women will have raisin-filled cookies and other treats available for purchase at their Jingle Bell Bakery. Other clergy members were invited to prepare baked goods and snacks as well. The public is invited to...
Evansville women roll in mauling of Miami
Putting together an offensive effort not seen in nearly five years, the University of Evansville women's basketball team powered past Miami (Ohio), 97-72, on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville. The offense of the Aces was the story of the day with six players finishing in double-digits in...
Willard Public Library to host Christmas programs in December
Willard Public library will hold holiday-themed programs at the start of December. One of the most anticipated programs, Victorian Christmas, which has been canceled for two years due to the pandemic. Victorian Christmas will be held on December 6th at 5pm in Browning Gallery. All who attend can learn how...
Owensboro Grain Company acquired by global food corporation Cargill
Officials with worldwide food corporation Cargill have announced the acquisition of Owensboro Grain Company in Owensboro, Kentucky. According to the announcement, Cargill and Owensboro Grain Company have entered into a definitive agreement, where Cargill will add Owensboro Grain Company to its North American agricultural supply chain business. “We are pleased...
