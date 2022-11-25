ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmakers look to reduce power of state board of education

By By Jim Provance / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tnrjc_0jNPf8Uo00

COLUMBUS — Just as teachers union-backed candidates won seats on the Ohio Board of Education, lame-duck legislators are looking at stripping the panel of some of its duties and handing them to a new cabinet-level department under the governor.

Newly elected board member Teresa Fedor, the former state senator from Toledo, said it’s no coincidence.

“It has something to do with the fact that seven Democrats were elected out of 11, so yes,” she said.

State Sen. Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin), sponsor of placeholder Senate Bill 178, said the plan is to transform the Department of Education into the new Department of Education and Workforce, with greater emphasis on career readiness he said has been lacking under the current structure.

The governor would appoint the new department's director. Currently, the state superintendent of education is picked by the Ohio Board of Education, which comprises 11 elected and eight governor-appointed members.

The bill had its first hearing last week and is slated for additional hearings on its way to an expected lame-duck session vote.

Mr. Reineke said the current structure fails those in the primary and secondary schools who are not on a path to college.

“When I returned from the Honda [battery factory] announcement here at the Statehouse, all's they said is, Bill, we don't want to hear about new jobs,” he told the committee. “We can't fill the jobs we have now.”

This isn't an entirely new idea. In 2018, then-state Rep. Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin) proposed something similar under then-Gov. John Kasich with a plan that also would have rolled the Department of Higher Education into the new agency. That proposal went nowhere.

The bill does not propose changing the state board's makeup or how members are elected. The board would handle teacher licensing and discipline as well as territory transfers between school districts. It could make recommendations to the new agency on education priorities.

While it would still select the state superintendent of education, that person would no longer head the department and would instead serve as an adviser to the department's new Division of Primary and Secondary Education. Decisions affecting career tech would be handled under the agency's new Division of Career Technical Education.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima) said the bill is not driven by the most recent board election results. It is also not a response to the backlash the board has faced recently as it has considered, adopted, or repealed controversial resolutions dealing with the handling of race in classroom instruction and urging schools to defy federal policy involving sexual orientation of students, he said.

The latter resolution could come to a final vote as soon as next month.

“The state school board is made up of part-time people who get paid very little — maybe some expenses and a few thousand dollars — who have no staff,” Mr. Huffman said. “They're the overseer, the person who looks at the Ohio Department of Public Education and says here's what you're supposed to do.

“That's an almost impossible job,” he said. “If members of the state legislature had no staff and got paid that kind of money for their time, we'd have a very difficult time getting any kind of reform done in state government.”

In particular, he said legislators are angry over what was seen as the board's slow-walking of implementing a federally funded program during the coronavirus pandemic that provides $500 grants for families to hire tutors to help students play catch-up. Fewer than 20,000 families have signed up for a program designed to benefit more than 10 times that many.

“That's simply a group of people who don't like the program and aren't going to do it,” Mr. Huffman said. “It's the state law. They're supposed to do what the state law says, not because they like it but because it is the law.

“We have an isolated bureaucracy with no oversight,” he said. “That's the problem. It's not who's on the board.”

The board was also the target of unwelcome headlines when one of its members led the search for a new superintendent only to resign his seat at the last minute to accept the appointment himself. The resulting ethical cloud led to his swift resignation from the job.

A new search is under way, but there has not been a permanent state superintendent for more than a year.

Mr. Huffman said he's confident of a Senate vote before lame duck session ends in the coming weeks and said there is some support in the House of Representatives. He said a vote could wait, if necessary, until early next year because it would unlikely take effect before July 1.

Though state board seats are considered to be non-partisan, Ms. Fedor, a former public school teacher, defeated Republican Sarah McGervey, a Catholic school teacher, on Nov. 8 in the 2nd District that includes Lucas, Wood, and all or parts of several other northwest Ohio counties.

“They've really stepped in it ... by further taking publicly elected voices away from public education decisions,” Ms. Fedor said of the legislative maneuver. “We know well that Republicans want to privatize public education and take away transparency and good government. We know what happened over the last 30-plus years with charter schools -— chaos and corruption.”

Comments / 42

EstablishedIn1970
3d ago

It's about time the boards of education are held to standards that the tax payers provide instead of their own standards. It's time teachers realize their students are not actually their children and start acting like responsible adults that can do the job w/o brainwashing their students to their own standards. It's long past time for educators AND parents to work TOGETHER to help prepare the kids for a productive existence that includes the ability to use critical thinking, self accountability, and the academics needed to enter either the work force or college! The school boards need to stop with the sneaky tactics and treating parents like the enemy!

Reply(7)
17
Howard Tropepe
3d ago

They'll do anything to control the people of the state, now going after the board of education. Our state representatives know nothing about education and want the dumbing down of Ohio for their benefit. it's time to petition the state and bring it up to the voters.

Reply
17
Whatever
3d ago

He's trying to prepare Ohio students to become the lower class minimum wage earners that will be ignorant to the fact that they are making the rich richer.

Reply
5
Related
wksu.org

Ohio's new 35th District House representative plans focus on school choice, cutting taxes

The newly redrawn 35th Ohio House District will have a new representative come January. Political newcomer Steve Demetriou won his first election earlier this month. The 35th District covers the southern half of Geauga County, the eastern and southern borders of Portage County and the southeast corner of Summit County. Steve Demetriou, a Republican, overwhelmingly won election to represent the new district with 60.4% of the vote.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

A new report makes the case for an Ohio child tax credit program

The first payments for the advance child tax credit program began rolling out summer of 2021. It was part of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden. The idea was simple, a monthly cash payment to help parents cover the costs of raising a child. For about six months, parents with children under 18 received up to $300 a month per child.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows...
OHIO STATE
TaxBuzz

$47 Million One-Year Tax Holiday to End In Ohio

A Warren County, Ohio property tax holiday that gave residents a break of $47 million over the course of one year is ending. Warren County is among the state's most affluent, with the median income the highest of any of Ohio's 88 counties. Known as "Ohio's Playground," the area is home to Kings Island, Great Wolf Lodge, and other tourist attractions.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio […] The post Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – “If you can’t beat them, take away their power.” That’s what a newly elected Ohio Board of Education member is saying about a Republican-backed proposal that would strip away most of the authority and duties of the state education board. Senate Bill 178 was proposed after Democrats won enough seats on […]
OHIO STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio’s pig farmers donate pork to Second Harvest Ohio

Ohio pig farmers, through Ohio Pork Council, the National Pork Board, and Farmland, a brand of Smithfield Foods, are partnering with country music superstar Luke Bryan’s fall Farm Tour to donate more than 160,000 servings of protein to Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio. The donation will help fill the protein gap often faced by food banks and help nourish the food insecure throughout the area. With Farm Tour stops across Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota, Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio is one of six organizations that is receiving donations to aid communities in need.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy