Ohio lawmakers look to reduce power of state board of education

COLUMBUS — Just as teachers union-backed candidates won seats on the Ohio Board of Education, lame-duck legislators are looking at stripping the panel of some of its duties and handing them to a new cabinet-level department under the governor.

Newly elected board member Teresa Fedor, the former state senator from Toledo, said it’s no coincidence.

“It has something to do with the fact that seven Democrats were elected out of 11, so yes,” she said.

State Sen. Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin), sponsor of placeholder Senate Bill 178, said the plan is to transform the Department of Education into the new Department of Education and Workforce, with greater emphasis on career readiness he said has been lacking under the current structure.

The governor would appoint the new department's director. Currently, the state superintendent of education is picked by the Ohio Board of Education, which comprises 11 elected and eight governor-appointed members.

The bill had its first hearing last week and is slated for additional hearings on its way to an expected lame-duck session vote.

Mr. Reineke said the current structure fails those in the primary and secondary schools who are not on a path to college.

“When I returned from the Honda [battery factory] announcement here at the Statehouse, all's they said is, Bill, we don't want to hear about new jobs,” he told the committee. “We can't fill the jobs we have now.”

This isn't an entirely new idea. In 2018, then-state Rep. Bill Reineke (R., Tiffin) proposed something similar under then-Gov. John Kasich with a plan that also would have rolled the Department of Higher Education into the new agency. That proposal went nowhere.

The bill does not propose changing the state board's makeup or how members are elected. The board would handle teacher licensing and discipline as well as territory transfers between school districts. It could make recommendations to the new agency on education priorities.

While it would still select the state superintendent of education, that person would no longer head the department and would instead serve as an adviser to the department's new Division of Primary and Secondary Education. Decisions affecting career tech would be handled under the agency's new Division of Career Technical Education.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R., Lima) said the bill is not driven by the most recent board election results. It is also not a response to the backlash the board has faced recently as it has considered, adopted, or repealed controversial resolutions dealing with the handling of race in classroom instruction and urging schools to defy federal policy involving sexual orientation of students, he said.

The latter resolution could come to a final vote as soon as next month.

“The state school board is made up of part-time people who get paid very little — maybe some expenses and a few thousand dollars — who have no staff,” Mr. Huffman said. “They're the overseer, the person who looks at the Ohio Department of Public Education and says here's what you're supposed to do.

“That's an almost impossible job,” he said. “If members of the state legislature had no staff and got paid that kind of money for their time, we'd have a very difficult time getting any kind of reform done in state government.”

In particular, he said legislators are angry over what was seen as the board's slow-walking of implementing a federally funded program during the coronavirus pandemic that provides $500 grants for families to hire tutors to help students play catch-up. Fewer than 20,000 families have signed up for a program designed to benefit more than 10 times that many.

“That's simply a group of people who don't like the program and aren't going to do it,” Mr. Huffman said. “It's the state law. They're supposed to do what the state law says, not because they like it but because it is the law.

“We have an isolated bureaucracy with no oversight,” he said. “That's the problem. It's not who's on the board.”

The board was also the target of unwelcome headlines when one of its members led the search for a new superintendent only to resign his seat at the last minute to accept the appointment himself. The resulting ethical cloud led to his swift resignation from the job.

A new search is under way, but there has not been a permanent state superintendent for more than a year.

Mr. Huffman said he's confident of a Senate vote before lame duck session ends in the coming weeks and said there is some support in the House of Representatives. He said a vote could wait, if necessary, until early next year because it would unlikely take effect before July 1.

Though state board seats are considered to be non-partisan, Ms. Fedor, a former public school teacher, defeated Republican Sarah McGervey, a Catholic school teacher, on Nov. 8 in the 2nd District that includes Lucas, Wood, and all or parts of several other northwest Ohio counties.

“They've really stepped in it ... by further taking publicly elected voices away from public education decisions,” Ms. Fedor said of the legislative maneuver. “We know well that Republicans want to privatize public education and take away transparency and good government. We know what happened over the last 30-plus years with charter schools -— chaos and corruption.”