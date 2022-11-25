Read full article on original website
WLOX
Santa Claus is in town! Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival now open
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Flashes of Christmas trees illuminate Jones Park. Hundreds are kicking off the Christmas season with a stroll through the light show. “This has become an annual tradition for us. It’s one of the most looked to events in this region and it’s the Gulfport Harbor lights winter festival,” said Mayor Hewes.
WLOX
Shrimp boil raises money for families of teens killed in car crash
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 knows how to put on a shrimp boil. But there is always more to it than providing a platter of tasty seafood -- especially on this day. “The American Legion is all about giving back to the community,” said post commander...
wxxv25.com
2023 Gulf Coast parade schedule released
The 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast parade schedule has been released!. Festivities begin on February 4 in Ocean Springs for the Elks Club Parade. Parades will be held until Mardi Gras Day. Be on the lookout for February 18 — WXXV will be at the Krewe of Neptune Night Parade in...
Yahoo says Mississippi Christmas display that opens today is one of nation’s Top 10
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs man gunned down at local bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- In what police are describing as a “domestic-related event,” a 34-year-old Ocean Springs man was shot and killed behind a local bar, with another Ocean Springs resident charged with his murder. According to Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire, officers responded to a report...
New building for George County coroner quickly coming together
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The first stand-alone building for the George County Coroner will soon be ready in Lucedale. For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members. It primarily uses a small building behind the […]
WLOX
D’Iberville once again a hot spot for Black Friday shoppers
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville is once again among the hot spots for people getting a jump start on turning great buys into great gifts. There’s nothing like a flood of cars to signal the official start of the holiday shopping season at the Promenade - the heavy motor traffic turning into heavy foot traffic at places like Academy Sports.
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
WLOX
Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
WLOX
Ocean Springs residents left concerned following bar parking lot shooting
It’s an annual event bringing together music fans, artists and thousands of business owners. It’s been a dreary Friday, and the sky will stay cloudy tonight. A little fog may develop overnight tonight, and temperatures will remain steady in the low 60s. While a few light showers can’t be ruled out, rain chances will stay low tonight. However, we’re going to see more showers and storms on Saturday. A few storms could be strong, and we may see heavy rainfall.
NOLA.com
Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old to be its next mayor. Here's how he plans to improve the rural town.
Residents of Bogalusa, once called “The Magic City,” are looking to a 23-year-old to lead the Washington Parish seat into the future after decades of decline. The city's population reached a height of about 21,400 in the 1960s following the opening of a paper mill, and it stood as an economic epicenter, drawing people from miles away to shops lining its main road, Columbia Street.
WLOX
Biloxi shooting leaves 14-year-old wounded
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Sunday night shooting in Biloxi has left a 14-year-old wounded. Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials have closed the road off, and the scene is active as of 9:16 p.m. The victim was transported via AMR to a...
Chapel Hart Mourn the Death of Their Grandmother: ‘Our Worlds Will Never Be the Same’
As the members of Chapel Hart enter the holiday season, they are grieving the recent death of their grandmother, Beatrice Hart. The band, composed of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, confirmed their grandmother's passing with a post on social media on Saturday, Nov. 19. She was 86 years old.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash in Forrest County
There was a fiery end to a police pursuit in Forrest County Thanksgiving afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol told WDAM there was a chase which started in Troop K’s district and ended in Forrest County, which is in Troop J. According to MHP, the older-model red Chevrolet Corvette overheated and...
