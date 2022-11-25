ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate

By Zach Schonfeld
 3 days ago

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said he asked former President Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

The rapper, in a Twitter video posted on Thursday evening, said he mentioned a campaign during a recent meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, also tweeting a series of “Ye 24” graphics.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video in the Twitter post. “I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard.”

Ye went on to say Trump screamed at him during the meeting about a run.

“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose — I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history,” Ye said in the video. “I’m like hold on, hold on, hold on, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”

The Hill has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The rap mogul made a long-shot bid for the White House in 2020, but has been a past supporter of Trump, meeting with him in the Oval Office in 2018.

One day after the 2020 presidential election, the rapper tweeted a photo of him in front of a state map of the U.S. with the caption, “KANYE 2024.”

In a September interview with ABC, Ye indicated he has future political aspirations.

“Yes, absolutely,” Ye told the network’s Linsey Davis.

In his newest series of videos, Ye said he believed Trump should have freed Jan. 6, 2021, prisoners when he “had the chance.”

Trump has called the treatment of the Jan. 6 prisoners “very unfair” and in September called into a rally just outside the D.C. jail held to support them.

Prosecutors have charged hundreds of defendants in connection with the attack, including more than 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

