Niche Products Put Alaska Timber to Creative Uses
Rising from the sawdust of its past prime, Alaska’s timber industry is focusing on value-added products made in Alaska with locally grown wood. The 400 jobs the sector currently supports is a pale shadow of the industry in the early ‘90s, when ten times as many Alaskans worked in the business.
Alaska Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.5%, Still Near Record Low
Alaska’s unemployment rate wavered heading into fall. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development puts the seasonally adjusted figure for October at 4.5 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from September. Smaller Increase than Nationally. The rise in unemployment in Alaska was smaller than the month-to-month change...
