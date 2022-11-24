ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

YourErie

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season. New Hope According to Country […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania firearm deer season begins

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s firearm deer season began Saturday and will include one Sunday hunting day. The season officially began on Saturday, November 26, and will run through December 10. No hunting will be allowed on Sunday, December 4, but you can hunt on Sunday, November 27. According to the National Deer Association, in the 10 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Is Still Not Doing Enough to Reduce Chesapeake Bay Pollution

Pennsylvania is still falling short in reducing pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay, in spite of budgeting millions in new money for clean-up. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the federal government says it will continue heightened enforcement in the state indefinitely. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/21/pa-chesapeake-bay-cleanup-plan-falls-short-for-third-time-epa-says/. (Original air-date:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season Kicks Off On Saturday

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season will be kicking off this Saturday. The season will kick off Saturday, November 26th and runs through Saturday, December 10th. Hunting is only closed on Sunday, November 4th. Experts said hunters will encounter a deer herd that’s doing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer hunting in Pennsylvania starts this weekend

The biggest day on the Pennsylvania hunting calendar — opening day of the firearms season on deer — begins at a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. More than 850,000 people have purchased some form of general hunting license, from resident adult to mentored youth, this year. For families,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Deer hunting season sees more business for local butcher

HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Saturday was the start of deer hunting season. For some, it's an opportunity for quality time with friends and family outside. For others, it's an opportunity for more business. It's also the season for hunters to snipe a buck or two. And for some...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places

Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

