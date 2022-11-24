Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season. New Hope According to Country […]
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
Pennsylvania firearm deer season begins
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s firearm deer season began Saturday and will include one Sunday hunting day. The season officially began on Saturday, November 26, and will run through December 10. No hunting will be allowed on Sunday, December 4, but you can hunt on Sunday, November 27. According to the National Deer Association, in the 10 […]
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Lacks Siting Specifics for Solar Projects, Putting Farmland at Risk
As talk of large-scale solar projects continues to be on the minds of many Pennsylvania farmers and landowners, one question remains before the industry can expand: Where is it going to go?. During a Solar Law Symposium hosted by Penn State Extension on Nov. 16, Brook Duer, staff attorney with...
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
therecord-online.com
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
Most Unique New Year’s Eve Drops In New York & Pennsylvania
New Year's Eve 2022. It's going to be here quicker than you may think. For some of us, we can't wait, hoping for a better 2023. But we say that every year at this time, right? Oh well, we can only hope. One of the most popular things about New...
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Is Still Not Doing Enough to Reduce Chesapeake Bay Pollution
Pennsylvania is still falling short in reducing pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay, in spite of budgeting millions in new money for clean-up. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the federal government says it will continue heightened enforcement in the state indefinitely. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/21/pa-chesapeake-bay-cleanup-plan-falls-short-for-third-time-epa-says/. (Original air-date:...
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania’s Bear Hunting Numbers This Season Are Incredible
New Pennsylvania bear hunting numbers show hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader, and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that concluded on Nov. 22. According to a preliminary report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season Kicks Off On Saturday
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season will be kicking off this Saturday. The season will kick off Saturday, November 26th and runs through Saturday, December 10th. Hunting is only closed on Sunday, November 4th. Experts said hunters will encounter a deer herd that’s doing...
Pa. weighs proposal to reintroduce this weasel species back into woods | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
On a recent cold morning, I took a walk down through our fields. I wasn’t looking for birds or anything else in particular, which was a good thing because the wind kept bird activity to a minimum. But it was nice seeing wood ducks on the creek. In the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer hunting in Pennsylvania starts this weekend
The biggest day on the Pennsylvania hunting calendar — opening day of the firearms season on deer — begins at a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday. More than 850,000 people have purchased some form of general hunting license, from resident adult to mentored youth, this year. For families,...
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
WJAC TV
Deer hunting season sees more business for local butcher
HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Saturday was the start of deer hunting season. For some, it's an opportunity for quality time with friends and family outside. For others, it's an opportunity for more business. It's also the season for hunters to snipe a buck or two. And for some...
As Western Pa. hospitals expand, fears grow over higher health care costs
Western Pennsylvania’s two health care giants have jumped into a controversial nationwide hospital building boom, spending billions on glitzy, state-of-the-art facilities that critics say patients ultimately will pay for through higher medical bills. Officials from UPMC and Allegheny Health Network say the end result of their race to build...
Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens
SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut […]
12-year-old central Pa. boy bags elk during rare hunting opportunity
Still feeling the afterglow of his 12th birthday three days prior, on Aug. 20, West Perry Middle School student Chris Bowersox went to a football scrimmage. His mom’s phone rang again and again, but it wasn’t until after the game that they heard the news: Chris had been drawn by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for an elk hunting license.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places
Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
Low-cost carriers to expand service at Pennsylvania airport | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
