Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Stormzy Shares “This Is What I Mean” Music Video
Stormzy shares the music video for the title track off of “This Is What I Mean”. On Friday, Stormzy finally came through with his long-awaited album, This Is What I Mean. The rapper’s latest opus was a turn in a different direction for him. On the project, he explored more serene soundscapes, rather than the grime-infused bangers that he became known for. However, that energy isn’t entirely absent on the album.
Bustle
Stormzy Celebrates His New Creative Freedom In “This Is What I Mean”
One of the punchiest, hardest hitting moments on Stormzy’s new album This Is What I Mean touches on his rise from independent South London rapper to a Def Jam-signed Glastonbury headliner. Taking stock of his journey to the present, it sees the artist using his platform to raise up other artists he admires, making witty boasts of his successes to date, and digging into what drives him creatively in the first place. “Stormz' got that sauce, this that bolognese,” he declares in the album’s title track.
NME
Morrissey says he’s already written the “follow-up” to new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’
Morrissey has confirmed that he’s already written the follow-up to his forthcoming new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. Earlier this month, the former Smiths frontman revealed that his 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023, adding that its fate is “exclusively in the hands” of Capitol Records (Los Angeles). NME has since reached out to Capitol Records for comment.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
NME
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay and more sign petition to stop rap lyrics being used as evidence in US courts
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Future are among acts and industry firms urging the US legal system to restrict rap lyrics being used in trial evidence. ‘Art on Trial: Protect Black Art‘ is a new open letter that’s been signed by artists alongside three major...
Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel
Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Pump Loses His New Album In A Lake: ‘Please Help Me!’
Lil Pump is set to release his new album in January, but it looks like his recent trip to a lake may lead to him having to make other plans. On Wednesday (November 23), the Miami native took to Instagram Stories to make a plea to his fans to help him find the project titled Lil Pump 2 after losing the hard-drive it’s on.
NME
Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mick Jagger
Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together. Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 26), Dua shared photos of herself and...
Don Newkirk, musician who collaborated with De La Soul, 3rd Bass, dead at 56
Don Newkirk, a musician, artist and producer known for his collaborations with De La Soul and 3rd Bass, died Friday. He was 56. News of Newkirk’s death was announced on social media posts on his Facebook page by family members and by hip-hop artist Rahiem of the Furious Five.
NME
Emma Corrin calls for gender neutral awards: “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented”
Emma Corrin has said that they “hope for a future” where the best actor and best actress categories at major awards are merged into a single gender-neutral category. Speaking to BBC News, the star, who added they/them pronouns to their Instagram bio earlier this year, argued that the categories aren’t inclusive enough “at the moment”. “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented,” they said.
NME
Sam Ryder discusses pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer
Sam Ryder has opened up about his pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer in a new interview. The Eurovision 2022 runner-up was speaking to The Sunday Times about his upcoming album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ which will be released on December 9. “There were dark nights of the soul,” he admitted. “Lonely drive home, at 3am, after a wedding. Someone you know has had success. But when you see people succeeding, the best way to deal with it is to wish them the best because what you want for yourself you should want for everyone.
Qatar reviewing London investments after TfL bans its adverts – report
Ban linked to World Cup hosts’ human rights record taken as message ‘Qatari business not welcome in London’, source tells FT
hypebeast.com
Atlantic Records Denies Using Bots to Increase Views of Their Artists' Music Videos
Atlantic Records has denied claims of using bots to boost the views of their artists’ music videos, while Don Toliver‘s team announced that they are launching their own investigation into the matter. “Atlantic Records has never used bots for any of our artists,” label reps shared to TMZ...
NME
Listen to Gaz Coombes’ celebratory new single ‘Long Live The Strange’
Gaz Coombes has released new single ‘Long Live The Strange’ – listen below. The latest single from the Supergrass frontman is a celebration of the “weird and wonderful” as a “reminder to embrace that at all times”, written after he took his daughter Tiger to see Cavetown in Oxford in 2020.
NME
Metallica announce new album ‘72 Seasons’ and massive world tour for 2023 and 2024
Metallica have announced new album ’72 Seasons’ and a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024, as well as sharing first single ‘Lux Æterna’ – find all the details below. The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct‘ will arrive on April 14, 2023, with the European leg of the metal icons’ world tour – which includes the previously announced Download Festival headline slots – kicking off the same month.
Diddy and King Combs make history on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their hit new songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and the R&B Airplay Mediabase chart with “Gotta Move On” as Christian dominated the URBAN Airplay Mediabase chart with “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.” This is a proud moment for the legendary mogul, whose recent return to music has been met with nothing but LOVE and to experience it alongside his son, Christian, who’s worked hard to forge his own legacy with Bad Boy Entertainment, makes it all the more significant for Diddy. With “Gotta Move On” hitting number 1, this marks 11 number 1 hits total for Diddy and King Combs’ first number 1.
NME
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera announce farewell show
Filipino indie quintet Banna Harbera have announced their final show as a band. Titled ‘Sorry & Goodbye’ – after their track from the 2016 EP ‘Persistence’ – the five-piece’s last gig will take place later this December 27 at Saguijo Bar. The band have also teased “special guest acts” for their swan song.
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Reveals Pink Floyd-Inspired ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Cover
Metro Boomin is readying for the debut of his long-awaited sophomore LP Heroes & Villains. After delaying the project’s release last month due to sample clearance roadblocks, the hip-hop producer returned to tease a collaboration with Travis Scott and is showing off the cover art for the record, which will drop on December 2.
thehypemagazine.com
Music Producer 6 Points and his label MVM are breaking down doors in 2023
Producers in the music industry are very much as important as the recording artists that we all like to listen to today! Throughout the years, as a music fan you may not realize how important the producer to your favorite song actually is but with a little research you’d be surprised. Today we have a producer that’s well acquainted with the music industry by the name of 6 Points. 6 Points has done work with multiple music artist such as Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz , Sy Ari Da Kid, iakopo, Yungeen Ace, TEC and many more! We had a chance to interview the multitalented producer and below is what he had to say!
Comments / 0