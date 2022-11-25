ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate

By Zach Schonfeld
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CoxI_0jNPcylM00

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said he asked former President Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

The rapper, in a Twitter video posted on Thursday evening, said he mentioned a campaign during a recent meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, also tweeting a series of “Ye 24” graphics.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video in the Twitter post. “I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard.”

Ye went on to say Trump screamed at him during the meeting about a run.

“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose — I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history,” Ye said in the video. “I’m like hold on, hold on, hold on, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”

The Hill has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The rap mogul made a long-shot bid for the White House in 2020, but has been a past supporter of Trump, meeting with him in the Oval Office in 2018.

One day after the 2020 presidential election, the rapper tweeted a photo of him in front of a state map of the U.S. with the caption, “KANYE 2024.”

In a September interview with ABC, Ye indicated he has future political aspirations.

“Yes, absolutely,” Ye told the network’s Linsey Davis.

In his newest series of videos, Ye said he believed Trump should have freed Jan. 6, 2021, prisoners when he “had the chance.”

Trump has called the treatment of the Jan. 6 prisoners “very unfair” and in September called into a rally just outside the D.C. jail held to support them.

Prosecutors have charged hundreds of defendants in connection with the attack, including more than 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Fans hit hard by Buckeyes loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The anticipation for Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan was building for a whole year, a shot at redemption for the Buckeyes in the rivalry. However, that wasn’t the case, and Buckeye fans aren’t taking the loss lightly. None of the fans watching the game at Zeno’s Bar and Restaurant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville

CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Congress’ lame-duck to-do list

Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Congress has returned from the Thanksgiving holiday to the last few weeks of the lame-duck session — and plenty of public and behind-the-scenes planning for the legislative term ahead.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson to resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May 2023, the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. A source told NBC4 that Johnson was set to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s next for OSU? Three takeaways from Michigan game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State had Michigan where it wanted it – trailing at halftime and searching for the running game that had served it so well all season. The Wolverines scored on a couple of big plays, but those could be attributed to a missed tackle in the open field and busted coverage, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fundraiser for 2 shot and killed outside Ohio bar passes goal

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday. The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two juveniles charged with West Portsmouth man’s murder

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scioto County man early Monday. About 1 a.m., Scioto County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival in the 1400 block of Second Street in West Portsmouth, officials found Jayson Stephan McGraw, 18, on the ground […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County

The GOP is locked in a battle with Arizona’s Maricopa County over its handling of the midterm elections, with Republicans claiming voter disenfranchisement and demanding certification delays as election officials vow to move ahead. The campaigns of Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem have called for an election […]
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game reportedly led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah. Jackson police arrested two minors and an adult in connection to his death on Friday, November 25. Hearn said the minors are […]
JACKSON, MS
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy