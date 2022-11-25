ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Musk says Twitter will relaunch verified service with 3 different check marks

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39J8Ss_0jNPcsT000

( The Hill ) – Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter is tentatively planning to relaunch its paid verification check service next week after delays over impersonation concerns.

Musk indicated the platform will roll out gold checks for companies, grey checks for government accounts and blue checks for individuals.

The new Twitter CEO has garnered controversy for introducing an $8-per-month subscription service that includes a verified check after a series of users quickly leveraged it to impersonate prominent companies and public figures.

The issues led one account posing as pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company to claim insulin was free, while others impersonated brands like Lockheed Martin and American Girl.

Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings

Musk stopped the program and on Monday indicated it would not relaunch until Twitter has a “high confidence of stopping impersonation.”

“All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates,” Musk wrote on Friday. “Painful, but necessary.”

He added that paid users will have the same blue check as those previously given to verified accounts, which were given to signify a “notable” account. Musk has previously said those verified users will eventually lose their checkmarks.

“All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective,” Musk tweeted. “Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week.”

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

Musk has made the paid verification service a hallmark of his tenure atop the social media platform as a number of advertisers have slowed or stopped spending on Twitter.

Musk has also sharply reduced Twitter’s workforce, first laying off about half of the company’s 7,500 employees before telling those remaining to either accept a hardcore work environment or accept severance pay.

He reportedly fired a number of additional employees on Wednesday night.

Ikuhiro Ihara, a software engineer who had been at Twitter for a decade, said he was let go after a code review.

“I was planning to go back to Japan next week and work from Japan, but it turned into a complete winter vacation. Isn’t the timing too much?” he wrote on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Fans hit hard by Buckeyes loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The anticipation for Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan was building for a whole year, a shot at redemption for the Buckeyes in the rivalry. However, that wasn’t the case, and Buckeye fans aren’t taking the loss lightly. None of the fans watching the game at Zeno’s Bar and Restaurant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville

CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What’s next for OSU? Three takeaways from Michigan game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State had Michigan where it wanted it – trailing at halftime and searching for the running game that had served it so well all season. The Wolverines scored on a couple of big plays, but those could be attributed to a missed tackle in the open field and busted coverage, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fundraiser for 2 shot and killed outside Ohio bar passes goal

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday. The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson to resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May 2023, the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. A source told NBC4 that Johnson was set to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two juveniles charged with West Portsmouth man’s murder

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scioto County man early Monday. About 1 a.m., Scioto County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival in the 1400 block of Second Street in West Portsmouth, officials found Jayson Stephan McGraw, 18, on the ground […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game reportedly led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah. Jackson police arrested two minors and an adult in connection to his death on Friday, November 25. Hearn said the minors are […]
JACKSON, MS
NBC4 Columbus

Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany. The Reston, Virginia, firm already has started listing New Albany jobs on its website. “We are excited about this progress,” Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel executive vice president […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy