Americans to get automatic payments of $750 for six months – see who qualifies for the cash
A NEW universal basic income (UBI) program is set to launch offering Americans payments of $750 per month. Run in Champaign County in Illinois, the initiative is operating in a few phases. Currently, the UBI pilot is in its first round, where the identified homeless families have been issued surveys,...
6,000 cases of Domino sugar recalled in 22 states, so check your pantry now
It’s time to check your sugar supply to see if you have any Domino sugar in your pantry, as there’s a new recall that was just announced. Certain Domino and C&H Sugar Tubs might have been contaminated with pieces of material. Specifically, the product might contain metal wire, which can obviously cause some serious injuries if consumed.
Yakima Herald Republic
How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member
Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance
An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They...
A restaurant in Oregon threatened to fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a Labor Department investigation found
A restaurant in Oregon said it would fire servers who didn't surrender their cash tips, a DOL investigation found. The restaurant said it instead gave staff more reliable earnings by paying twice the minimum wage. Cooks also weren't paid overtime wages, per the DOL. The restaurant was ordered to pay...
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate December 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive another sizable payment in December, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023....
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
US softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
The nation’s top public health agency on Thursday softened its guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days
There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.
Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents
Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
Last-minute hearing scheduled day before Kevin Johnson's execution in Missouri
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The fate of a Missouri man will be determined next week. Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 29, but a last-minute hearing may slow down the process. Oral arguments will take place on Monday in Jefferson City in front of the...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Millions are getting payments up to $1,500 through the next month – see if you qualify
PAYMENTS of up to $1,500 are on the way to millions of Americans due to the ANCHOR Program in New Jersey. This program provides stimulus money to homeowners and renters, and payments will go out in the spring of 2023. Other states have likewise offered direct payments to help curb...
Missouri man who served two decades for weed possession reacts to legalization
Jeff Mizanskey spent two decades behind bars on a marijuana-related charge. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, KMOX wanted to know how he felt about his time spent behind bars, and his feelings about Amendment 3.
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
CNET
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State
Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car in Missouri and Illinois?
You've worked a full week, and now you're about to set off on a several-hour journey to enjoy a long weekend away from home. A few hours in and even truck stop coffee isn't working for you. So, is it legal to sleep in your car in Missouri and Illinois?
