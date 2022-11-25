ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Iran's future on U.N. women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women's equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests.
The Associated Press

France can win WCup group in style, Tunisia simply must win

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France has not won its three World Cup group-stage matches since winning its first title in 1998. Tunisia hasn’t even won three matches in its World Cup history, but must beat France on Wednesday to have any chance of advancing to the round of 16 in Qatar. And Tunisia’s coach Jalel Kadri is feeling the heat.
Great Bend Post

Iran wants US kicked out of 2022 World Cup after social media furor

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
Price County Review

Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar. Iran's nationwide protests, its expanding nuclear program and regional and international attacks...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why are China’s COVID rules so strict?

BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
Great Bend Post

Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down

SHANGHAI — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators...
The Associated Press

NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance’s commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world’s largest security organization. Stoltenberg’s remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring that Moscow fails to defeat the country as it bombards energy infrastructure. “NATO’s door is open,” Stoltenberg said. “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining, he said in reference to the recent entry of North Macedonia and Montenegro into the security alliance. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon. The Nordic neighbors applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next. “We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine,” the former Norwegian prime minister said.
Variety

Impacto Cine Secures Latin America on Cesc Gay’s Filmax-Sold ‘Stories Not To Be Told” (EXCLUSIVE)

Argentina’s Impacto Cine (“Lady Di”) has swooped on all Latin American sales rights to Cesc Gay’s comedy “Stories Not To Be Told” (“Historias Para No Contar”), propelling it into the territory and cementing its regional footing. International sales on the title are handled by Filmax, in a longterm relationship with Gay. News of the sale comes as Filmax readies to present Alex de la Iglesia’s shook-up black comedy “Four’s a Crowd” (“El cuarto pasajero”), a wayward romance tale that takes a dark turn, to industry peers at Argentina’s Ventana Sur this week in Buenos Aires. “We’re proud to have the opportunity to join...
Great Bend Post

Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions...
Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: Kansas Wheat discusses HRW market opportunities

There is something fishy happening in Ecuador, but it is a good growth opportunity in a market that already appreciates Kansas hard red winter wheat, thanks to the relationships built by Kansas Wheat and U.S. Wheat Associates (USW), the wheat industry’s export market development organization. “One of the interesting...
