Read full article on original website
Related
Croatia charged for World Cup fans' taunts of Canada goalie
Croatia fans' taunts aimed at the Canada goalkeeper who has Serbian family ties led FIFA to open a disciplinary case at the World Cup
Reuters
Middle of nowhere: Desert complex makes World Cup affordable for some
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 29 (Reuters) - For tens of thousands of World Cup fans, home base in Qatar is a concrete complex on the edge of the desert, next to a slaughterhouse and a set of high-voltage electrical wires.
Reuters
Iran's future on U.N. women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women's equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests.
France can win WCup group in style, Tunisia simply must win
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France has not won its three World Cup group-stage matches since winning its first title in 1998. Tunisia hasn’t even won three matches in its World Cup history, but must beat France on Wednesday to have any chance of advancing to the round of 16 in Qatar. And Tunisia’s coach Jalel Kadri is feeling the heat.
Iran wants US kicked out of 2022 World Cup after social media furor
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar. Iran's nationwide protests, its expanding nuclear program and regional and international attacks...
EXPLAINER: Why are China’s COVID rules so strict?
BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
Crowds angered by lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
SHANGHAI — Protesters pushed to the brink by China's strict COVID measures in Shanghai called for the removal of the country's all-powerful leader and clashed with police Sunday as crowds took to the streets in several cities in an astounding challenge to the government. Police forcibly cleared the demonstrators...
NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance’s commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world’s largest security organization. Stoltenberg’s remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring that Moscow fails to defeat the country as it bombards energy infrastructure. “NATO’s door is open,” Stoltenberg said. “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining, he said in reference to the recent entry of North Macedonia and Montenegro into the security alliance. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon. The Nordic neighbors applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next. “We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine,” the former Norwegian prime minister said.
Impacto Cine Secures Latin America on Cesc Gay’s Filmax-Sold ‘Stories Not To Be Told” (EXCLUSIVE)
Argentina’s Impacto Cine (“Lady Di”) has swooped on all Latin American sales rights to Cesc Gay’s comedy “Stories Not To Be Told” (“Historias Para No Contar”), propelling it into the territory and cementing its regional footing. International sales on the title are handled by Filmax, in a longterm relationship with Gay. News of the sale comes as Filmax readies to present Alex de la Iglesia’s shook-up black comedy “Four’s a Crowd” (“El cuarto pasajero”), a wayward romance tale that takes a dark turn, to industry peers at Argentina’s Ventana Sur this week in Buenos Aires. “We’re proud to have the opportunity to join...
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions...
Wheat Scoop: Kansas Wheat discusses HRW market opportunities
There is something fishy happening in Ecuador, but it is a good growth opportunity in a market that already appreciates Kansas hard red winter wheat, thanks to the relationships built by Kansas Wheat and U.S. Wheat Associates (USW), the wheat industry’s export market development organization. “One of the interesting...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0