Corvallis, OR

Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
EUGENE, OR
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
EUGENE, OR
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan

EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament

EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon volleyball sweeps Oregon State on Senior Night

EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team increased their win streak to 13 matches, sweeping Oregon State 3-0 on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. The Ducks finished the regular season with a record of 23-5, with a perfect 12-0 record during home matches. Brooke...
EUGENE, OR
Thriller in Corvallis: Oregon State football upsets Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 21 Oregon State Beavers were down 31-10 to No. 9 Oregon with less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and proceeded to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of this in-state rivalry. OSU (9-3 overall) scored 21 unanswered points in the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Ducks offensive coordinator in line to take over ASU program: Reports

EUGENE, Ore. — Happening after the Ducks/Beavers rivalry football game, multiple reports (but first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated) say that Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is in line to become the next head coach at Arizona state. The 32-year-old had been heavily rumored to be the...
TEMPE, AZ
Man sentenced for carjacking, kidnapping 9-month-old baby

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Circuit Court has sentenced a convicted man after he stole a minivan and kidnapped a 9-month-old baby. Marcus Esa Paul, age 25, was sentenced to 110 months in prison on Monday for his convictions of Kidnapping, Criminal Mistreatment, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from the crime.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Urgent care clinics see spike in virus testing demand

PORTLAND, Ore. — Andrew Miller is the chief medical officer for AFC Urgent Care Portland. He said flu numbers were higher in the last month than any November in the last five years. KATU asked Miller what caused the biggest demand for his team over the last few weeks.
PORTLAND, OR

