Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: 9 Losses, Horvat, Hayes & Tortorella
A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
Dan’s Daily: Murray Snubs Fleury, Penguins Own the Flyers
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby extended their dominance of the Philadelphia Flyers with an all-encompassing win, including a Marcus Pettersson fight with a heavyweight. We have full coverage from Philly and the Penguins’ locker room. Matt Murray is drawing praise in Toronto but snubbed Marc-Andre Fleury on Friday night. Sean Monohan is becoming a popular name in the NHL trade rumors, Kirby Dach gave a little what-for to Chicago, and the Washington Capitals finally won a game.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Game Notes: Kallgren, Matthews, Marner & Bunting
So far, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ current road trip has been a huge success. Last night, the team went to Pittsburgh and beat a Penguins team that had won five straight games. It seemed surprisingly easy. The Maple Leafs dominated the game and went on to a 4-1 victory....
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
Yardbarker
Canucks: A Look Back at the Bo Horvat for Cory Schneider Trade
While the initial reaction to the trade was the Canucks didn’t get enough back, it is safe to say almost 10 years later that, Vancouver came up from the draft floor at the Prudential Center like bandits. Here is a look at how Horvat’s and Schneider’s careers have played out since the trade.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Capitals
Tonight marks the series finale between the Canucks and Capitals this season: Oct. 17 (6-4 L) and Nov. 29 (home). The Canucks are 43-46-9-4 all-time against the Capitals, including a 24-18-5-3 record at home. Vancouver is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games vs Washington (2-1-2 in their last 5). Among...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators
Welcome to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets series, where I will examine trade targets from around the NHL. From blockbuster deals to minor upgrades, no stone will be left unturned, and we’ll be sure to have some fun along the way. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall has been working the phones of late, trying to find a trade partner, and for today’s segment let’s head north to the capital of Canada and zone in on the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (15-8-0) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (7-10-5) 7:30 PM | WELLS FARGO CENTER. After a chippy matchup on Saturday, the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers will face off again on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center as the teams complete a home and home set. The Islanders pulled away with three goals in the third period for the 5-2 victory on Saturday, and the game got scrappy at the end, with fighting majors assessed on both sides.
NHL
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 28.11.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. Take a look at the action from Monday's skate at the 'Dome. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. November 28, 2022. 'A LITTLE MOOD, A LITTLE EDGE'. Spirits high...
NHL
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL 23 Club Rankings Detailed
NHL 23 Club Rankings detailed for season rankings on cross platform for current and last generation.
NHL
Avalanche Agrees to Terms with Alex Galchenyuk
The Avalanche have agreed to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk for a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk for a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Sabres 5 - OT
This was certainly a wild game. It was also a sloppy defensive game. And a high scoring-chance game. As a result, no lead was safe. Both teams rallied from two-goal deficits. The Sabres came from behind late in the first period, beginning a stretch in which they recorded five out of the game's next six goals. But the Lightning, down 5-3 with under six minutes left in the third period, netted the contest's final three tallies.
NHL
Johannson's influence earned him place in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Longtime USA Hockey executive died in 2018, will be inducted Wednesday. The 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. This year's class is made of up Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Ryan Miller. Here, NHL.com staff writer Mike G. Morreale profiles Johannson.
NHL
Jets score seven, hand Blackhawks seventh straight loss
CHICAGO -- Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals for the Winnipeg Jets in a 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had three assists for the Jets (13-6-1), who went 2-1-0 on their three-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
