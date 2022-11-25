ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts Council’s “Still Here, Still Native: A Native American Art Exhibit” preserves heritage and traditions

FAYETTEVILLE — In recognition of Native American Heritage Month in November, “Still Here, Still Native: A Native American Art Exhibit” is on display through Sunday at The Arts Center, 301 Hay St. in downtown Fayetteville.

The exhibit, presented by the Arts Council of Fayetteville|Cumberland County (ACFCC) in partnership with the Cumberland County Schools: Office of Indian Education, is free and open for public viewing.

Eighteen artists have contributed to this collection of historical and native-based artwork that gives inclusive perspectives on the human experience of the Native American and Indigenous people who have lived and worked in North Carolina. The resiliency of their history and heritage are reflected through an illustrative celebration of symbolic cultural themes and aesthetic art forms: paintings, sculptures, artifacts, Regalia, quill and bead embroidery and textiles.

The Arts Council developed a creative space that recognizes the Native American and Indigenous people’s shared kinship and connection to the land, water, and communities where they reside to open a dialogue among exhibit attendees that is thoughtful, insightful, and compassionate toward their experience and advancement.

“The Arts Council is committed to supporting and sharing the stories of the Native American people through their OWN perspective,” said Savanna Davis, curator. “It may be common practice to display Indigenous artwork and crafts alongside dinosaur bones, but these artists prove that Native American art and culture is ‘Still here.’”

Since 1990, each November has been set aside as Native American Heritage Month where people all over the United States celebrate and recognize the major contributions that the first Americans have made to the establishment and growth of the country.

Rodney Jackson, Indian Education coordinator of the Cumberland County Schools: Office of Indian Education, said, “Be proud of your Native Heritage and enjoy Native American Heritage Month. Remember…WE ARE STILL HERE, and WE ARE STILL NATIVE!”

For more information, visit WeAreTheArts.com/stillnative.

