Israeli coalition deal gives far right’s Itamar Ben-Gvir control over the police, including in the West Bank

Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s Likud reaches coalition deal with Noam Party
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu struck a coalition deal with Noam Party head Avi Maoz on Sunday night that will make the latter a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, according to media reports. Maoz, who is considered an opponent of LGBTQ rights, will reportedly oversee a new...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu walks political and diplomatic tightrope as he forms coalition
Israel’s presumed prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is working to form a government amid political and diplomatic challenges. The rise of Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit Party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir in the recent elections have raised both hopes and concerns on both sides of the political spectrum. Their popularity has also reportedly raised concerns in the United States. There are also reports that U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides allegedly expressed his concerns to Netanyahu with regard to the possibility of Smotrich being appointed defense minister.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian terror group: Ben-Gvir will ‘suffer the same fate’ as slain Israeli minister
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on Monday threatened the controversial Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying he will “suffer the same fate” as an Israeli tourism minister who was assassinated in October 2001. Islamic Jihad likened Ben-Gvir to right-wing Moledet party founder Rehavam Ze’evi — who...
Cleveland Jewish News
Canadian lawmaker vows to defend Israel, Jews
She’s a Jamaican-born lawyer who immigrated to Canada with her family at age five. She made history by becoming the first woman of color to run for the Conservative Party leadership in Canada and is well-known for tweaking the establishment view with her unabashedly socially conservative opinions. And she’s also a staunch supporter of the State of Israel.
Cleveland Jewish News
How Israel lets the Palestinians get free power while taking over land
I have driven down the long, winding road between Neve Tzuf and Ofarim in the western Binyamin region countless times. It is one of the most beautiful routes in the country. This time, however, was different. Instead of enjoying the incredible, breathtaking view of the Binyamin hills, I spent it looking at electricity poles. They carried signs that I had never noticed before: The walls of the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock and the universal symbol for high voltage, a lightning bolt. Underneath the image, in English and Arabic, were the words “Jerusalem District Electric Company” (JDECO).
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid: Netanyahu only embraces judicial reform to save himself
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sharply attacked the incoming government’s planned judicial reforms on Monday, claiming that Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s motivations are entirely personal. During a speech at the 2022 Annual Conference on National Security and Democracy in Jerusalem, Lapid said, “Why do they want to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Yesha Council calls on Israeli security establishment to protect soldiers from anarchists, terror-supporting organizations
The Yesha Council, an umbrella organization of municipal councils of Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, on Sunday called for the Israeli security establishment to protect soldiers against provocations by anarchists, activists and terror-supporting organizations. Yesha has long warned about such activists and their goal of harming the IDF and...
Cleveland Jewish News
PA raids ‘large Palestinian Islamic Jihad bomb lab’ in Jenin
Palestinian Authority security forces on Thursday raided a Palestinian Islamic Jihad bomb lab in Jenin, arresting two members of the terror group, seizing a number of bombs and a large quantity of explosives, Israeli media reported on Sunday. Five large bombs and six smaller pipe bombs were seized, according to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Two IDF soldiers suspended following confrontation with left-wing activists in Hebron
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Saturday called on soldiers to strive for “winning while maintaining humanity,” after two soldiers were suspended on Friday following a filmed confrontation with left-wing activists in Hebron. The footage showed one soldier, from the Givati infantry brigade,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab fan goes on tirade, says Israeli journalist ‘not welcome’ at World Cup
Israeli journalist Moav Vardi on Sunday posted footage of an exchange at the World Cup in Qatar in which an Arab fan hurled insults at him, including the charge that he is “not welcome” at the soccer tournament. During the incident, a clearly disgruntled Vardi, who is the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran blames Israel for Fars News Agency hack
Iran has blamed foreign countries, including Israel, for a cyber attack on its semi-official Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, AFP reported on Saturday. Fars said in a statement posted to Telegram that its website was disrupted on Friday by a “complex...
Cleveland Jewish News
He said, Ye said: Ben Shapiro, Kanye West clash over Trump dinner with Holocaust denier
Conservative American commentator Ben Shapiro on Sunday tacitly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump for hosting a dinner last week attended by Ye and Holocaust denier and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, sparking a Twitter war-of-words with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. “A good way not to accidentally dine with...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump’s dinner with a Holocaust denier draws rare criticism from some of his Jewish allies
(JTA) — Two weeks after feting Donald Trump as America’s most pro-Israel president ever, the Zionist Organization of America had harsh words for the man who aspires to return to the White House. “ZOA deplores the fact that President Trump had a friendly dinner with such vile antisemites,”...
Reuters
Iran's future on U.N. women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women's equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests.
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog meets Latvian counterpart, hails three decades of bilateral ties
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday met with his Latvian counterpart, Egils Levits, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. Speaking at a press conference, Herzog hailed the “shared values” and “common interests” underpinning bilateral ties between the two countries, which he said were “natural allies.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Man injured in Jerusalem terror bombings succumbs to injuries
A man wounded in Wednesday’s twin terror bombings in Jerusalem succumbed to his wounds on Saturday. Fifty-year-old Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma’ada immigrated from Ethiopia more than two decades ago and was the father of two children. “The trauma and intensive care teams at Shaare Zedek fought for his...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump’s former antisemitism czar calls Trump out for meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes
WASHINGTON (JTA) — When he was president, Donald Trump hired Elan Carr as his State Department’s antisemitism monitor. Two years after they both left office, Carr is calling out his former boss for meeting with prominent figures who have both promoted antisemitism. “No responsible American, and certainly no...
Cleveland Jewish News
Drop all ties with ‘child-killing regime,’ supreme leader’s niece urges
The niece of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a well-known rights crusader, has called on foreign countries to terminate all connections with Tehran over its deadly crackdown on public unrest sparked by the murder of a young woman in police custody. According to a tweet from her brother Mahmoud Moradkhani,...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The world is watching’ as Iran teeters, but regime is unlikely to fall
Since the death of a young woman at the hands of Iran’s “morality police” in September, anti-regime protests have spread throughout the country. Cracks have been reported even among the elite. Still, the Iranian regime has weathered protests before; it has outlasted the multiple Arab governments toppled by the “Arab Spring” protests starting in 2010.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli, US air forces simulate strikes on Iranian nuclear sites
The Israeli and United States air forces launched a two-day drill on Tuesday simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli media reported. The drills will be conducted over parts of Israel and the Mediterranean Sea, and include long-range flights such as those Israeli pilots would be required to undertake to reach Iran, located some 1,200 miles from the Jewish state.
