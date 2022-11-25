Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Glam Christmas Sweater for Date Night with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent the holiday weekend in NYC. The superstar couple were spotted leaving the Winter Garden theater on Broadway after seeing The Music Man on Friday night. The Afflecks looked...
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Close-Up Photos of Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is giving us a rare glimpse into her family life. The makeup mogul shared an Instagram post today featuring sweet photos of herself with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott and their two kids. The first shot shows Kylie walking next to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, while carrying her baby...
Will Smith opens up about ‘bottled rage’ that fuelled his Oscars slap
Will Smith has finally shed some light on what prompted him to fly off the handle and slap Chris Rock, in what was arguably the most memorable TV moment of the year.The Hollywood superstar broke down in tears during his first talk-show interview since the infamous Oscars-night altercation, telling The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah he’d been fuelled by “bottled rage” when he stormed onto the stage and attacked the ceremony’s host.Smith, 54, stressed that he wasn’t trying to justify his aggressive behaviour but had been “going through something that night.”“'There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end...
Dua Lipa Celebrates 110 Years of Albanian Independence in a Luxe Knit Dress
Dua Lipa is starting her newfound life as a citizen of Albania in style. The pop star, who was granted Albanian citizenship this past weekend, shared photos of herself posing with the country's flag to celebrate 110 years of its independence from the Ottoman Empire. In the festive snaps, Lipa...
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Attend Friendsgiving Together
Not everyone went home to family for Thanksgiving. Even celebrities gather together for Friendsgiving as a lovely alternative, and this weekend Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended one together. It has been rumored that the pair are dating, and at the very least it seems like they spent some of the holiday together.
Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream Is 25% Off for Cyber Monday
The warm, fuzzy feelings of joy and togetherness that generally go hand-in-hand with the holidays can sometimes be overshadowed with the stress of finding the perfect gift for a friend or family member. To make it a breeze to surprise your loved one with a luxe and (hopefully) unexpected beauty or wellness gift they'll be talking about until next year, Violet Grey's Cyber Monday 2022 sale—also know as its Put it in the Bag Event—has officially arrived.
