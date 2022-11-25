Michelle Williams, who plays Steven Spielberg’s mother in ‘The Fabelmans,’ says she plans to raise her children Jewish

Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Natasha Leggero tells the funny and complex story of freezing her eggs
“Getting pregnant for the first time at forty-two can be a little dicey,” comedian Natasha Leggero writes in her hilarious, inspiring and at times heartbreaking new book, “The World Deserves My Children.”. On Nov. 17, at Manhattan’s Symphony Space, the comedian and actress discussed her book with Rachel...
Cleveland Jewish News
Leonard Cohen’s 1973 Yom Kippur War concerts to be dramatized in TV series by ‘Shtisel’ writer
(JTA) — Leonard Cohen’s momentous trip to the Sinai Desert to perform for Israeli soldiers in the wake of the Yom Kippur War is being turned into a dramatized TV series. “Who by Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai” will be written by Yehonatan Indursky, a co-creator of “Shtisel,” the landmark Israeli drama about an Orthodox family in Jerusalem, according to Variety, which reported the news on Monday.
Comments / 0