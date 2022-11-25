Read full article on original website
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Jason Kidd comes clean about major reason Luka Doncic, Mavs lost to Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks lost their third consecutive game on Saturday, this time against the Toronto Raptors. The loss dropped the Mavs to .500 at 9-9, somewhere they haven’t been since they were 3-3 at the end of October. After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was adamant about the reason why the Mavs lost as per BallySports Southwest.
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
Suns Center Deandre Ayton Finding Rhythm at Right Time
No one has quite been scapegoated for the Phoenix Suns' problems this season like Deandre Ayton. His offseason quickly was turned into theatrics thanks to Kevin Durant and then quickly dashed when the Indiana Pacers offered him his current 4-year, 133-million dollar deal that the Suns then matched. Many Suns...
Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis playing status vs. Pacers, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to keep their hot streak going on Monday when they take on a surging Indiana Pacers side that has lost just two out of their last 10 games. LA has likewise been on quite a roll of late despite the myriad of injuries they have been dealing with, and it sounds like this could be an issue again on Monday night.
NBA Analyst Blasts Current Superstars While Revealing Why He's Quitting Covering The Sport
Leigh Ellis, a long-time NBA analyst, is no longer covering the league, and has blamed the superstars of today for his decision.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers take on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers in Los Angeles
The Indiana Pacers conclude their back-to-back in Los Angeles tonight when they take on the Lakers. They battled the Clippers on Sunday. While it is two road games in two nights, the Pacers are fortunate that there is no travel in between games. Indiana is 11-8 and has won seven...
Lakers Vs. Pacers Preview: Anthony Davis Expected To Return Against Potential Trade Targets Myles Turner & Buddy Hield
After sweeping the San Antonio Spurs in a back-to-back on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers now return home and look to continue that momentum on Monday night when they host the Indiana Pacers. While the Lakers are still without Patrick Beverley as he serves the final game of his...
NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac’s historic night helps Clippers down Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers players Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner were nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between November 21 and 27. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton won the award last week. Ultimately, the award went to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo this time. The Greek...
NBA world reacts to Pacers’ buzzer-beater, comeback vs Lakers
The Indiana Pacers stunned the Los Angeles Lakers with a crazy fourth-quarter comeback that was fittingly capped off with an incredible game-winning play in a 116-115 victory on Monday night. Indiana trailed by 17 points — 101-84 — with under 10 minutes remaining, on the road. The Pacers came back...
Stock Watch: What's trending in the NBA
Welcome to the latest installment of Stock Watch, a look at what's been trending up and down in the NBA. A quarter of the way through the regular season, the Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest surprises. The Kings are averaging 119.1 points per game, the second-most in the league. Sacramento ranks second behind the Boston Celtics in a couple of offensive statistics per 100 possessions, including offensive rating and true shooting percentage.
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
Improved defense and Seth Curry offensive explosion propel Nets to win over Blazers
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was fired up prior to his team’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday. “Can I lace them up today! I’m ready to pick up full court!” Vaughn yelled on his way to Brooklyn’s locker room. The energy was a...
No. 18 Alabama edges top-ranked North Carolina in 4OT marathon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Jahvon Quinerly...
'Major miss': Vegas women's hoops tourney setup criticized
The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a "major miss," Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
ASU hires Oregon OC Dillingham as head coach
Arizona State has hired Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham as its next head coach, the program announced Sunday. Dillingham became the Ducks' offensive coordinator this season after occupying the same role with Memphis (2018), Auburn (2019), and Florida State (2020-21). The 32-year-old Arizona native, who becomes the...
NHL weekly betting guide: True moneylines for every game
While "Don't overreact to the results of one week" is an axiom more frequently served up in the NFL, you can also apply it to the NHL. Saturday's Maple Leafs-Penguins matchup proved to be a good example. The visiting Leafs were +115 on the moneyline despite having an average price of -115 before a 5-2 win in Pittsburgh on Nov. 15. (Toronto had also suffered a home loss to the Penguins on Nov. 11.) That's an implied win probability drop of 7% over 11 days despite the game being played in the same venue.
