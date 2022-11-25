Read full article on original website
Related
How to Train a Hunting Dog
Once you’ve hunted with your own dog, you’re spoiled forever. Our sport becomes much more rewarding when you do it with a partner and buddy you trained yourself. While starting from scratch with a puppy and learning how to train a hunting dog can seem like a daunting task for a first-timer, the truth is, the dog is born knowing how to hunt. Your first job as a trainer is to not screw it up. You second job is teaching the dog to hunt for you. If you’re like most dog owners, another important part of training is turning your pup into a well-mannered member of the family whose company you can enjoy in the off-season as well.
pethelpful.com
Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed
When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
Labrador retriever mix rescued from Texas and now in New York needs a loving home
A nine-and-a-half-year-old tan and white Labrador retriever mix who "loves belly rubs" has been patiently waiting for her forever family since she was rescued over a year ago in April 2021. "This older gal still has plenty of spunk and [is] looking for a home that can give her the...
animalfair.com
Adopt Me – Wubby Is Absolutely Adorable!
Wubby is a senior Shih Tzu mix who is completely housebroken but is looking for his forever home. Unfortunately, his previous family gave him up as they could no longer take care of him. Senior dogs might not be as active but they still have so much love to offer!
Watch as Woman Pays $25 To Transform Life of Unadoptable German Shepherd
Over 400,000 people have watched the viral clip, one user said: "He's so lucky to have you."
Watch as Labrador Puppy Demands to Be Held Like a Baby During Walkies
A puppy named Gus has melted hearts online after his owner revealed that he "only walks when he wants to walk" in a video that has gone viral on social media. The viral clip, shared Wednesday on TikTok under the username Billiethelab_, shows the Labrador retriever being carried down the stairs and around the streets after refusing to walk on his own.
pethelpful.com
Precious Dog About to Be Returned to Shelter Has Us in Tears
Adopting a pet is a major responsibility because being a pet parent is not a simple job. Not only is it a years long commitment, but some animals can be more work than others, and adopting without doing prior research on the type of animal or breed can lead to some unpleasant surprises. One pup was briefly adopted by a family that was not prepared for her and was returned to the shelter a few days later.
Tips to Get Your Dog to Stop Jumping on People
Unfortunately, jumping is a natural behavior when it comes to dogs. They love to jump on people to say hello. They love the attention that they get by jumping on people, and love greeting people face to face.
Golden Retriever Helping Himself to Food Melts Hearts: 'Gentle and Polite'
Over 3.6 million people have watched the viral TikTok video, one user said: "This proves there are two types of golden retrievers."
pethelpful.com
Top 10 Small Dog Breeds
Larry Slawson received his Master's Degree from UNC Charlotte. He has 15+ years of experience with dogs and various pets. In the world of dogs, there exists a number of incredibly small and petite breeds renowned for their short stature, light weight, and adorable appearance. Of the nearly 400+ dog breeds that currently exist worldwide, several dogs stand out above the rest in regard to their small size and overall stature.
Train: 3 tips to transform your dog's recall
Keep your dog coming back to heel with these training cues
lovemeow.com
Kitten is Grateful to the Person Who Found Him Waiting on the Back of a Truck for Help
A kitten was grateful to the person who found him waiting on the back of a truck for help. Mary Chromek (@fosterpurrs), an animal rescuer based in AL, was out caring for community cats when she spotted a disheveled kitten crying out at a junkyard. "When I heard a meow...
dogster.com
How Your Pet Parenting Style Affects Your Dog’s Behavior
It’s not only kids who are being molded by their parents’ ways. Researchers at Oregon State University found that different pet-parenting styles affect the patterns of their dogs’ behavior. We broke down the three different pet-parenting styles addressed in the study and how dogs respond to them.
dogster.com
How to Set Up a Dog Room
If your house has a spare room or even a large walk-in closet, you might give your dog his or her own room. A dog room keeps your dog’s belongings contained in one area of your home. A bedroom for the dog can even be an alternative to having a crate and can give your dog her own place to relax in the house or be a place to play when weather gets cold. Plus, it’s fun to decorate!
dogster.com
All About Dog Massage
If you have ever benefited from massage therapy in your own life, chances are you may be wondering if your dog can receive this bodywork in similar ways. The answer is a resounding YES! The benefits of dog massage are practically endless and with minimal contraindications. So how do you...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Dog Bred To Run on a Hamster Wheel and Cook Meat All Day
Meet the Dog Bred To Run on a Hamster Wheel and Cook Meat All Day. Throughout history, humans have used dogs in a variety of ways. Dogs provide a wide range of services, including guarding, hunting, drug detection, mountain rescue, and for many, emotional support. Dogs are good at many things, and there even was once a dog who kept kitchens running. In cartoon shows, prehistoric animals frequently replace the functions of conventional appliances. While such on-screen antics may make us laugh, few individuals would think about using actual animals to help with cooking. However, in the 17th century, there was a breed of dog called the turnspit whose sole purpose in life was to assist with cooking meat. But how exactly did the turnspit help with that? This article explains.
One-year-old hound mix is looking for loving new home in New York: ‘Outgoing and playful’
One-year-old hound mix Kit needs a new family. He's full of playful energy and is currently up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons in New York.
Comments / 0