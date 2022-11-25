Read full article on original website
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers 13-0 win over Saints, reacts to David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey gives his observations of a gritty performance from his offense, the superb shutout performance of his defense in Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, as well as seeing head coach David Shaw stepdown at Stanford after 12 seasons with his former college program.
George Kittle calls his 49ers ‘gorgeous’ following 4th straight win, 13-0 shutout of the Saints
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates another dominant performance from San Francisco’s defense following Sunday’s 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints, talks about the shutout performance, wanting more points from his offense, the low hit on his quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and why he feels his team looks “gorgeous” after […]
What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday. Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season. Here's what sports writers...
Deebo Samuel , 49ers get promising injury update for Week 12 vs. Saints after prior concern
San Francisco 49ers fans got a bit of a scare a few days ago when news of Deebo Samuel’s injury circulated on the internet. Kyle Shanahan certainly did not help matters, as his wording of Samuel’s injury was worrying, even if it was accurate. Thankfully, though, it seems like the injury was nothing more than a flesh wound for the star WR.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
Yardbarker
49ers get brutal news on Elijah Mitchell injury
The San Francisco 49ers just got running back Elijah Mitchell back from a long-term injury, only for him to suffer another one. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Mitchell suffered another MCL sprain similar to the one he dealt with earlier in the season. The injury is expected to keep him out another six to eight weeks.
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Post Register
49ers defense playing at Super Bowl level
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When San Francisco turned an opening-drive takeaway into a field goal, the 49ers' confident defense believed that would be enough scoring for a win. "When you see the offense go out there and score points on the first drive, that’s immediately what we think...
Yardbarker
Why did the 49ers Offense Play Poorly Against Competitive Saints?
In week 12 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0. The San Francisco defense held the Saints to zero points, which is fantastic, but the 49ers offense struggled. The offense was only able to score one touchdown against the Saints, which will need to improve moving forward. San Francisco now has a 7-4 record leading the NFC West, but what went wrong with the 49ers offense against the Saints?
Post Register
Relieved Bucs: Wirfs' injury not as bad as initially feared
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The news coming out of another disappointing loss to an opponent with a losing record was not as bad as it could have been for the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) not only continue to hold a slim lead in the not-so-imposing NFC...
Post Register
Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr. kept waiting for his first carry of the season. When he finally got the chance, in Week 12 during prime time, Snell showed everyone what he could do.
Post Register
Commanders run game lets Heinicke be himself and win games
When the subject of Taylor Heinicke 's quarterback play came up after the latest Washington Commanders win, coach Ron Rivera summed it up pretty succinctly. “Taylor,” Rivera said with a chuckle. “I mean, it’s what we’re expecting: make some plays, do a couple things that, you know — ugh. But then come around and make that play that’s going to ignite things.”
NBC Sports
Mitchell avoids serious injury, likely to miss multiple weeks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers believe running back Elijah Mitchell avoided a long-term knee injury on Sunday. Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter with what coach Kyle Shanahan said was an injury to the medial-collateral ligament. The injury...
Post Register
Colts, Saturday mismanage clock at end of loss to Steelers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Matt Ryan had the Colts in position to rally. He'd brought them back from a 16-3 deficit against Pittsburgh and was driving late in the fourth quarter for a chance to force overtime or even win the game with a 2-point conversion. Then, suddenly and strangely, Indianapolis ran out of time and downs in what proved to be an inexplicable 24-17 loss to the Steelers.
Post Register
Banged-up Bears lose receiver Darnell Mooney for the season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had no one on their injury report just over a month ago when they played the New England Patriots. Times have changed — painfully.
Post Register
Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley knew he was going for the winning 2-point conversion a few minutes before it actually happened, so when the moment arrived, there was no hesitation and no looking at his playbook. The result was even better than he imagined.
NBC Sports
Young wants Jimmy G to stay with 49ers for 10 more years
The Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Rollercoaster Ride has taken a lot of twists and turns, and the journey is far from over. But once the 49ers' season is done, they will have to answer a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position. Trey Lance, who is rehabbing serious ankle injury, entered...
NBC Sports
Six weeks into season, Dubs finally look like beast of NBA
Passes were crisp and timely and frequent. Once again. The pace was rapid and fluid, with shots often falling through the net as if pre-programmed. Once again. And the defense, so problematic in the opening weeks, was again solid enough through three-plus quarters Sunday afternoon that the Warriors – at times – resembled the beast that bullied the NBA.
