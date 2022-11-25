LeBron James finally returned from his adductor injury, putting in an all-around effort to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday. James missed five straight games with an adductor strain, missing nearly two weeks of action. But he felt good enough to give it a go against the Spurs and ended up clocking over 33 minutes on Friday. James scored 21 points in his return, shooting 47.1% from the field and going 1-for-4 from downtown (25%). He also added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block — with his production outweighing the lost points caused by the season-high nine turnovers he committed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO