ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakersnation.com

Recap: Lakers Fall To Pacers On Andrew Nembhard Buzzer-Beater

The Los Angeles Lakers returned home on Monday night, hosting the Indiana Pacers looking to build off their back-to-back wins. It looked like it was gonna be another Laker win for most of the night. They couldn’t close it out, however, as Andrew Nembhard hit a 3 at the buzzer to secure a 116-115 victory for the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Felt Good In Return Against Spurs; Believes There’s ‘Strong Possibility’ He Plays In Second Of Back-To-Back

LeBron James finally returned from his adductor injury, putting in an all-around effort to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday. James missed five straight games with an adductor strain, missing nearly two weeks of action. But he felt good enough to give it a go against the Spurs and ended up clocking over 33 minutes on Friday. James scored 21 points in his return, shooting 47.1% from the field and going 1-for-4 from downtown (25%). He also added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block — with his production outweighing the lost points caused by the season-high nine turnovers he committed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Pretty Cool’ To Watch LeBron James Pursue Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record

LeBron James is edging closer to becoming the NBA’s best scorer of all time, taking the title away from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. A left adductor strain paused James’ pursuit of the honor as the four-time NBA champion missed five games with the injury in November. But the 37-year-old returned in the recent wins over the San Antonio Spurs and after a 39-point performance, he’s now 1,016 points away from matching Abdul-Jabbar’s regular-season tally.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

LeBron James Pleased With Lakers’ Recent Progress

The Los Angeles Lakers got another win after a chaotic clash with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, making it five victories in the last six games. The Lakers beat the Spurs 143-138 after a shootout, defeating San Antonio for the third time in the past week. L.A. couldn’t stop their opponents from making threes, allowing them to knock down 18 shots from downtown on 37 attempts (48.6%).
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises LeBron James & Russell Westbrook For Showing ‘Togetherness’ In Incident With Spurs’ Zach Collins

The Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the San Antonio Spurs turned bloody on Saturday when Zach Collins elbowed Russell Westbrook in the third quarter, opening a big cut on the Lakers playmaker’s forehead. Collins might have hit Westbrook inadvertently, but the referees ruled the play was reckless enough...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Unsure Why He Received Technical After Being Elbowed By Spurs’ Zach Collins

The Los Angeles Lakers took part in another fiery game that involved a player’s ejection when they notched a 143-138 win over the San Antonio Spurs. A few days after Patrick Beverley got thrown out of the clash with the Phoenix Suns for shoving Deandre Ayton in the back, Spurs center Zach Collins received a flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Russell Westbrook on Saturday. Collins’ hit seemed unintentional as he was fooled by Westbrook’s pump fake and jumped up before striking the Lakers guard in the forehead on his way down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Recap: LeBron James Gets Hot From 3 To Help Lakers Beat Spurs & Sweep Back-To-Back

The Los Angeles Lakers looked to end their road trip on a high note on Saturday when they took on the San Antonio Spurs in the second of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis was dominant in leading the Lakers to a victory over the Spurs on Friday night although he sat out this game due to a left calf contusion. It didn’t matter though as the Lakers were still able to earn the victory, beating the Spurs 143-138 to improve to 7-11 on the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy