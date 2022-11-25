Read full article on original website
Recap: Lakers Fall To Pacers On Andrew Nembhard Buzzer-Beater
The Los Angeles Lakers returned home on Monday night, hosting the Indiana Pacers looking to build off their back-to-back wins. It looked like it was gonna be another Laker win for most of the night. They couldn’t close it out, however, as Andrew Nembhard hit a 3 at the buzzer to secure a 116-115 victory for the Pacers.
Lakers News: LeBron James Felt Good In Return Against Spurs; Believes There’s ‘Strong Possibility’ He Plays In Second Of Back-To-Back
LeBron James finally returned from his adductor injury, putting in an all-around effort to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday. James missed five straight games with an adductor strain, missing nearly two weeks of action. But he felt good enough to give it a go against the Spurs and ended up clocking over 33 minutes on Friday. James scored 21 points in his return, shooting 47.1% from the field and going 1-for-4 from downtown (25%). He also added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block — with his production outweighing the lost points caused by the season-high nine turnovers he committed.
Lakers News: Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Pretty Cool’ To Watch LeBron James Pursue Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record
LeBron James is edging closer to becoming the NBA’s best scorer of all time, taking the title away from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. A left adductor strain paused James’ pursuit of the honor as the four-time NBA champion missed five games with the injury in November. But the 37-year-old returned in the recent wins over the San Antonio Spurs and after a 39-point performance, he’s now 1,016 points away from matching Abdul-Jabbar’s regular-season tally.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Calls Patrick Beverley’s Three-Game Suspension ‘Unfortunate’
It was the shot heard around the NBA this past Tuesday, and it didn’t result in points for the Los Angeles Lakers. You’ve seen the video many times now. Patrick Beverley pushed Deandre Ayton to the ground as the Phoenix Suns center stood over Austin Reaves. Reaves had...
Lakers News: LeBron James Credits Hard Work For Lights Out Shooting Performance Against Spurs
The first two road wins of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers came against the San Antonio Spurs this past week. While Anthony Davis continued his stellar performance in Friday’s win, LeBron James had his turn at domination on Saturday by becoming the oldest player in league history to score 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and seven 3-pointers.
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks Anthony Davis Has Been Playing Like ‘Best Player In The League’
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally getting healthy and turning their fortunes around as they have won four of their last five games after Friday’s 115-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James returned from the adductor injury that sidelined him for five straight contests, helping L.A. notch...
LeBron James Pleased With Lakers’ Recent Progress
The Los Angeles Lakers got another win after a chaotic clash with the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, making it five victories in the last six games. The Lakers beat the Spurs 143-138 after a shootout, defeating San Antonio for the third time in the past week. L.A. couldn’t stop their opponents from making threes, allowing them to knock down 18 shots from downtown on 37 attempts (48.6%).
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises LeBron James & Russell Westbrook For Showing ‘Togetherness’ In Incident With Spurs’ Zach Collins
The Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the San Antonio Spurs turned bloody on Saturday when Zach Collins elbowed Russell Westbrook in the third quarter, opening a big cut on the Lakers playmaker’s forehead. Collins might have hit Westbrook inadvertently, but the referees ruled the play was reckless enough...
Lakers Vs. Pacers Preview: Anthony Davis Expected To Return Against Potential Trade Targets Myles Turner & Buddy Hield
After sweeping the San Antonio Spurs in a back-to-back on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers now return home and look to continue that momentum on Monday night when they host the Indiana Pacers. While the Lakers are still without Patrick Beverley as he serves the final game of his...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Unsure Why He Received Technical After Being Elbowed By Spurs’ Zach Collins
The Los Angeles Lakers took part in another fiery game that involved a player’s ejection when they notched a 143-138 win over the San Antonio Spurs. A few days after Patrick Beverley got thrown out of the clash with the Phoenix Suns for shoving Deandre Ayton in the back, Spurs center Zach Collins received a flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Russell Westbrook on Saturday. Collins’ hit seemed unintentional as he was fooled by Westbrook’s pump fake and jumped up before striking the Lakers guard in the forehead on his way down.
Recap: LeBron James Gets Hot From 3 To Help Lakers Beat Spurs & Sweep Back-To-Back
The Los Angeles Lakers looked to end their road trip on a high note on Saturday when they took on the San Antonio Spurs in the second of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis was dominant in leading the Lakers to a victory over the Spurs on Friday night although he sat out this game due to a left calf contusion. It didn’t matter though as the Lakers were still able to earn the victory, beating the Spurs 143-138 to improve to 7-11 on the season.
