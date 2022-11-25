ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobson, NC

Related
Mount Airy News

Pilot parade deadline extended

The Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad has announced that the registration deadline for participation in the 52nd Annual Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade has been extended. For those who would like to participate in the parade the deadline has been pushed back to Wednesday, Nov. 30. Any individal or group that would...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

County school students send Capitol tree off in style

Students from White Plains Elementary pose with their handmade ornaments that will make the journey to the Capitol. From left, Eddie Hardy, Ralph Hardy, and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves pose for a quick photo. Submitted photo. Earlire this month, Hardy Brothers Trucking partnered with Surry County Schools to host...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bojangles’ Employee Gives Customers Joyful Experience

SALISBURY, N.C.– Good help is hard to find and so is good customer service. But, if you walk into one Bojangles’ restaurant in Salisbury, you’ll quickly find out that’s not the case. Deborah Watts has been working for Bojangles’ for 24 years. It’s a job she says she loves. And the customers she serves love her. Snookie Hiatt is a regular and says, “I miss her when she’s not here and everyone else does too.” Watts finds joy in making other people feel good. That’s why she makes it a point to always give service with a smile. Watts admits that things in the fast-food get pretty hectic, but she she’s able to put her frustration aside to make sure her customers are being taken care of. She knows the time will come when she has to leave her job, but she’s not looking forward to that day anytime soon.
SALISBURY, NC
Mount Airy News

Deck the Halls in Pilot Mountain

A storefront window is lit up with a festive display in Pilot Mountain. The lines used to form early outside the big box stores with the promise of giant flat screen televisions or the elusive PlayStation 5 drawing parents and bargain hunters out in the wee hours of the morning to stake a claim to a piece of sidewalk and wait.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
FOX8 News

Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
iredellfreenews.com

SBI investigating incident at Iredell County Detention Center in which inmate was injured; three detention officers fired by sheriff

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation of an incident in the Iredell County Detention Center that resulted in disciplinary action being taken against five jail employees. Sheriff Darren Campbell fired three detention officers and demoted two supervisors after reviewing a video of an incident that...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 injured in wrong-way crash on NC-74 in Forsyth County

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on NC 74 southbound in Forsyth County - on the new beltway between Kernersville and New Walkertown Road. Troopers said a wrong-way...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Teen Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property In Caldwell County

19-year-old Joseph Allen Douglas of Morganton was arrested Wednesday, November 23rd by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, failure to appear, and a probation violation. Douglas was on probation as a result of a conviction in April 2020 in Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man dies after hit-and-run on N. Church Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on North Church Street Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found a pedestrian in the southbound lane of North Church Street, identified as 67-year-old Jerry Martin McBride. He was seriously injured and taken to the...
GREENSBORO, NC

