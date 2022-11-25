Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Pilot parade deadline extended
The Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad has announced that the registration deadline for participation in the 52nd Annual Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade has been extended. For those who would like to participate in the parade the deadline has been pushed back to Wednesday, Nov. 30. Any individal or group that would...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro college student refuses to pay after parking enforcement company boots her car
Addison Middleton wasn't going to pay a penny. She's parked in the lot dozens of times without a problem. So, she contacted the complex and had the boot removed.
Mount Airy News
County school students send Capitol tree off in style
Students from White Plains Elementary pose with their handmade ornaments that will make the journey to the Capitol. From left, Eddie Hardy, Ralph Hardy, and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves pose for a quick photo. Submitted photo. Earlire this month, Hardy Brothers Trucking partnered with Surry County Schools to host...
WXII 12
A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bojangles’ Employee Gives Customers Joyful Experience
SALISBURY, N.C.– Good help is hard to find and so is good customer service. But, if you walk into one Bojangles’ restaurant in Salisbury, you’ll quickly find out that’s not the case. Deborah Watts has been working for Bojangles’ for 24 years. It’s a job she says she loves. And the customers she serves love her. Snookie Hiatt is a regular and says, “I miss her when she’s not here and everyone else does too.” Watts finds joy in making other people feel good. That’s why she makes it a point to always give service with a smile. Watts admits that things in the fast-food get pretty hectic, but she she’s able to put her frustration aside to make sure her customers are being taken care of. She knows the time will come when she has to leave her job, but she’s not looking forward to that day anytime soon.
Top cat: Scrappy the tabby ‘adopted’ an NC fire station
For more than 15 years, Scrappy has pawed his way into the hearts of firefighters and visitors.
Mount Airy News
Deck the Halls in Pilot Mountain
A storefront window is lit up with a festive display in Pilot Mountain. The lines used to form early outside the big box stores with the promise of giant flat screen televisions or the elusive PlayStation 5 drawing parents and bargain hunters out in the wee hours of the morning to stake a claim to a piece of sidewalk and wait.
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
5 Iredell County jail employees disciplined after inmate injury, sheriff says
Sheriff Darren Campbell said a group of inmates became unruly, and three jail employees used excessive force on one of them, causing minor injuries.
iredellfreenews.com
SBI investigating incident at Iredell County Detention Center in which inmate was injured; three detention officers fired by sheriff
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation of an incident in the Iredell County Detention Center that resulted in disciplinary action being taken against five jail employees. Sheriff Darren Campbell fired three detention officers and demoted two supervisors after reviewing a video of an incident that...
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in North Carolina, deputies say
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
3 injured in wrong-way crash on NC-74 in Forsyth County
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Three people were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened Sunday around 3:30 p.m. on NC 74 southbound in Forsyth County - on the new beltway between Kernersville and New Walkertown Road. Troopers said a wrong-way...
NC woman charged with death of 4-year-old to make first court appearance
Chelsea Crompton, who is the girlfriend of four-year-old Hazel Lidey's father, is being charged with murder.
Drive-by shooting into NC home injures 1, police say
Police say the victim was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone in the car fired into the home.
Triad man uses telemarketer settlement money to open up a bar called 'The Wrong Number' in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Triad man cashed in on a headache. He used money from a robocall settlement to open a bar called, "The Wrong Number." It's in Winston-Salem where the old Bulls Tavern used to be. WFMY News 2's Photojournalist Jay Capers went on a soft opening night...
WXII 12
Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
860wacb.com
Teen Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property In Caldwell County
19-year-old Joseph Allen Douglas of Morganton was arrested Wednesday, November 23rd by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, failure to appear, and a probation violation. Douglas was on probation as a result of a conviction in April 2020 in Caldwell...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
wfmynews2.com
Man dies after hit-and-run on N. Church Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on North Church Street Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found a pedestrian in the southbound lane of North Church Street, identified as 67-year-old Jerry Martin McBride. He was seriously injured and taken to the...
