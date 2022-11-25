Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon’s paid leave program will start collecting funds from workers, employers on Jan. 1
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money to fund the new initiative from workers and businesses with 25 or more employees on Jan. 1. Starting next year, workers will pay 0.6% of their gross wages every paycheck and big employers will contribute an additional 0.4%.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Free Driver Ed for Teens in Foster Care
EASTERN OREGON – The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) offers teens in Foster Care, free Driver Ed classes. According to ODOT, if you are a youth in Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) care and custody, then Driver Ed is free for you. This program is a collaborative effort between ODOT and ODHS that will pay the students tuition portion of the driver education classes.
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
ijpr.org
Oregon food banks are forced to tighten belts as hunger swells across the state
Local and regional food managers said they see no signs of the demand abating in the coming months, and at least one said the food pantry she manages has been forced to shrink the amount of food they provide because of rising prices and soaring demand. “We would need donations...
philomathnews.com
Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon
Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
KTVL
Nurses across Oregon sue Providence Medical Group for "wage theft"
Several Providence nurses across the state of Oregon are claiming that Providence has been taking money out of their paychecks in what they call "wage theft." “Providence isn’t going to alert you that they've given you less money than they should’ve, so that already puts a burden on a nurse who’s coming off a 12-plus hour shift in the ER, to go through their paycheck with a fine tooth comb,” said Kevin Mealy, spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).
focushillsboro.com
Due to a Rise in Hunger Across the State, Oregon Food Banks Are Being Forced to Make Cuts
Oregon Food Banks: There is no letup in sight for the need for food, according to local and regional food managers. One of these managers even reported that the food pantry she oversees has had to reduce the amount of food they distribute due to rising prices and surging demand.
opb.org
Environmental regulators to test well water for contaminants in Central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will test the water in up to 100 wells for free in southern Deschutes County as part of a statewide study of groundwater pollution. The testing will take place in the spring and again in the fall. Similar testing for groundwater contamination has been...
Federal Award: $46.4M to help Oregon's low-income pay heating costs
Oregon will receive $48.4 million in funding to help low-income families and individuals pay for home heating costs this winter and cover unpaid utility bills. The funding will be delivered through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP), and includes support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and extra funding passed by Congress to address rising energy costs in 2023. In addition to covering home heating costs...
Oregon RSV hospitalizations leave state, hospitals and parents juggling uncertainty and fear
Amid the worst RSV season on record, Oregon pediatric hospitals are already stretching staff thin to care for all young patients who need specialized care. But health officials believe the situation is going to get worse in coming weeks, and it’s unclear what the state and hospitals will do if the influx of respiratory syncytial virus cases reaches a tipping point.
focushillsboro.com
The Largest Pollution Settlement in Oregon History Was Made by Precision Castparts
Largest Pollution Settlement: Late in October, as a result of a pollution class action settlement, hundreds of people living in Inner Southeast Portland got money. Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) was sued for allegedly polluting a wide area around their facility, including the neighbourhoods of Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Law professor: Oregon Measure 114 may not see full implementation for years
Measure 114, Oregon’s new gun control rules, may be held up in the court system for years. That’s according to Norman Williams, a constitutional law professor at Willamette University. The Oregon Firearms Foundation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, owner of Coat of Arms Firearms, have...
Readers respond: Measure 114 a sensible step
I voted for Measure 114, making me one of the “ignorant,” “uninformed” and “clueless,” according to letter writer Terry Troutt, (“Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114,” Nov. 21). A few days after the horrific shooting of three Virginia college students,...
Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning
Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
gorhamtimes.com
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
What Oregon sheriffs said on social media about Measure 114, strict new gun limits
After Oregon voters narrowly passed Oregon Ballot Measure 114, one of the strictest gun laws in the country, several elected sheriffs spoke out on the new requirements for permits and the ban on large capacity magazines. Many posted letters to social media with similar talking points or shared the letter...
focushillsboro.com
Timber Harvesting Economics Are Described in a New Oregon Report
Timber Harvesting: Timber Harvesting is an important source of income. Northwest Oregon saw another year of declining timber harvests in 2019. The 2019 harvest was 11% lower than in 2018, and 15% lower than in 2017. Overall, 2019’s crop was around 9% smaller than the preceding decade’s average. In 2019, there were roughly 20 fewer people employed in the timber business than there were at the same time a decade ago.
davisvanguard.org
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Grants Pardons for Marijuana Offenses; 45,000 People Benefit, $14 Million in Fines Forgiven
SALEM, OR – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown this week announced a pardon for offenses of simple possession of one ounce or less of marijuana. The pardon affects approximately 45,000 people across the state and forgives more than $14 million in fines and fees, according to the governor’s office.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Have Issued A Warning About A Possible Increase In Respiratory Illnesses
Respiratory Illnesses: After returning from a vacation to Vietnam, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and her husband both tested positive for the COVID-19 virus upon their return home. Brown made the announcement on Saturday. She stated on Twitter that the family was recovering at home and that, despite the fact that...
Comments / 1