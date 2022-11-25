ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Free Driver Ed for Teens in Foster Care

EASTERN OREGON – The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) offers teens in Foster Care, free Driver Ed classes. According to ODOT, if you are a youth in Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) care and custody, then Driver Ed is free for you. This program is a collaborative effort between ODOT and ODHS that will pay the students tuition portion of the driver education classes.
OREGON STATE
92.9 The Bull

The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon

Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Nurses across Oregon sue Providence Medical Group for "wage theft"

Several Providence nurses across the state of Oregon are claiming that Providence has been taking money out of their paychecks in what they call "wage theft." “Providence isn’t going to alert you that they've given you less money than they should’ve, so that already puts a burden on a nurse who’s coming off a 12-plus hour shift in the ER, to go through their paycheck with a fine tooth comb,” said Kevin Mealy, spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Federal Award: $46.4M to help Oregon's low-income pay heating costs

Oregon will receive $48.4 million in funding to help low-income families and individuals pay for home heating costs this winter and cover unpaid utility bills. The funding will be delivered through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP), and includes support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and extra funding passed by Congress to address rising energy costs in 2023. In addition to covering home heating costs...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon RSV hospitalizations leave state, hospitals and parents juggling uncertainty and fear

Amid the worst RSV season on record, Oregon pediatric hospitals are already stretching staff thin to care for all young patients who need specialized care. But health officials believe the situation is going to get worse in coming weeks, and it’s unclear what the state and hospitals will do if the influx of respiratory syncytial virus cases reaches a tipping point.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Largest Pollution Settlement in Oregon History Was Made by Precision Castparts

Largest Pollution Settlement: Late in October, as a result of a pollution class action settlement, hundreds of people living in Inner Southeast Portland got money. Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) was sued for allegedly polluting a wide area around their facility, including the neighbourhoods of Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 114 a sensible step

I voted for Measure 114, making me one of the “ignorant,” “uninformed” and “clueless,” according to letter writer Terry Troutt, (“Readers respond: Voters fooled by Oregon Measure 114,” Nov. 21). A few days after the horrific shooting of three Virginia college students,...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Betsy Johnson helped Oregon even without winning

Thank you, Betsy Johnson. You may not have won the governorship of Oregon. I’m sure I represent one of the many Democrats who at the last minute switched their votes from you to Tina Kotek. But Oregon won. Your candidacy put Oregon’s dismal response to homelessness, addiction and behavioral health in the public’s eye in a way that never would have happened with a Tina Kotek-Christine Drazan race. And now Kotek is planning to meet with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on a regular basis. You made this happen, Betsy Johnson. And Phil Knight, the millions you contributed to Johnson’s campaign was money well spent.
OREGON STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
FOREST GROVE, OR
gorhamtimes.com

Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter

Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
MAINE STATE
focushillsboro.com

Timber Harvesting Economics Are Described in a New Oregon Report

Timber Harvesting: Timber Harvesting is an important source of income. Northwest Oregon saw another year of declining timber harvests in 2019. The 2019 harvest was 11% lower than in 2018, and 15% lower than in 2017. Overall, 2019’s crop was around 9% smaller than the preceding decade’s average. In 2019, there were roughly 20 fewer people employed in the timber business than there were at the same time a decade ago.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy