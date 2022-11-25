Read full article on original website
Local teen and her dog win big at National Dog Show
15-year-old Natalia Backos and her six month old Parson’s Russell Terrier Boozer took “Best of Breed” at Kennel Club of Philadelphia. She and Boozer took home a total of $5,500 in scholarships.
National Dog Show 2022 welcomed 3 new breeds: Here’s what they are
There are three new dog breeds taking part in the 2022 National Dog Show. The mudi gained full recognition by the American Kennel Club on Jan. 1. The Russian toy was also rully recognized Jan. 1. And the Bracco Italiano became fully recognized in July. The mudi is part of...
Give a round of app-paws for the 3 new breeds in the National Dog Show
Thanksgiving is a couch lover's dream. There's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, football face-offs, heartwarming holiday ads and, of course, the National Dog Show. This year, the American Kennel Club (AKC) approved three additional breeds to compete in the National Dog Show: the Bracco Italiano, the Russian toy and the mudi.
Round of Appaws! 'Crowd-pleasing' French bulldog named Winston - who is co-owned by NFL player Morgan Fox and his family - wins top title at National Dog Show
Winston, a cream-colored French bulldog, has claimed top honors at the 2022 National Dog Show, after unseating Claire the Scottish Deerhound who made history by winning the last two years of the annual event. The National Dog Show said Winston is a 'bouncy, crowd-pleasing French Bulldog' and has previously won...
Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl
In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Video shows mountain lion attacking leashed dog
A horrifying scene played out in a residential Los Angeles neighborhood where a mountain lion pounced on and killed a leashed dog.
PETA blasts 'shameful' National Dog Show whose best-in-show winner is owned by NFL player
Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox is the owner of Winston, the Frrench bulldog who took home best in show at the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving.
TODAY.com
Winston, 2022 National Dog Show winner, stops by TODAY
Winston, a 3-year-old French bulldog, took home the top prize at the 2022 National Dog Show. The French bulldog won best in show at the competition hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast on Thanksgiving Day. This honor made the canine the first of his breed in the...
Golden Retriever Helping Himself to Food Melts Hearts: 'Gentle and Polite'
Over 3.6 million people have watched the viral TikTok video, one user said: "This proves there are two types of golden retrievers."
pethelpful.com
Rescued Horse Finally Learns He's Safe in Video That Touches Our Hearts
Watching rescue animals adjust to their new, safe surroundings is one of the most heartwarming things. We could watch these types of videos 24/7. We know it's not always easy because it takes a lot of patience and time. But the ending is always so worth it. TikTok user @rescuemhorses...
