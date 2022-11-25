If you’re looking for a storybook Christmas experience, you can’t get much closer than the Sumpter Valley Railroad’s Christmas train. Set in Eastern Oregon’s scenic Elkhorn section of the Blue Mountains, Sumpter has officially been designated a “ghost town.” But the small community west of Baker City bustles with spirit and energy during the holiday season. The piles of tailings left over from the mining that boomed here in the late 19th and early 20th centuries are hidden under a fresh, white blanket of snow, and with the most true-to-life Santa Claus this reporter has ever encountered listening to wish lists, the entire event is wrapped in a dreamy nostalgia. And all of that doesn’t even account for the trains.

SUMPTER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO