Please Don’t Donate Expired Items at Sharing Pantries
BAKER CITY – The Baker County Safe Communities Coalition wants to remind citizens that while they very much appreciate donations that are made at the Sharing Pantries in Baker City, it is important to note that expired items are not things that should be donated. Recently someone donated items that had expired in 2006. The coalition reminds everyone that the health and safety of the community is very important to them. Please do your part to keep these pantries clean and sanitary.
LGPD Wins the La Grande City Pedometer Challenge
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Recently the City of La Grande held a 5-week city-wide employee pedometer challenge. Our very own LGPD 911 Dispatcher, Cherise Kaechele was the overall winner – logging in 552,113 steps! The pedometer challenge is one fun way to encourage employee wellness and reduce stress through physical activity. Congratulations Cherise and thank you for inspiring others around you to improve their wellness through events like this!
City of Union Holding a Public Meeting to Discuss Fire District Mergers
UNION, OR – (Information from the Union Rural Fire Protection District) The City of Union will be holding a public town hall meeting tonight to discuss the merger of the City of Union Fire Department and the Union Rural Fire Protection District. Currently, the two districts are entirely independent with their own chiefs, administrators and boards along with extra overhead and insurance costs. The City of Union Fire Department provides local ambulance services, with eight firefighters on hand between both districts. Notably however, the districts operate out of the same station, with many of the firefighters working for both districts simultaneously.
OSP charges Umatilla County men with poaching
UMATILLA COUNTY – The following news release is from the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division:. The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals. In the summer of 2020 Troopers began gathering information and evidence over the following year, which led to the service of a search warrant at a Pendleton residence in December of 2021. Evidence seized from the search warrant included 6 sets of deer antlers, and 3 sets of elk antlers, including a 7×7 trophy bull elk, a rifle, a bow, and meat. The investigation and search warrant led to the indictment of Walker Erickson, (28) of Pendleton, Oregon, and Hunter Wagner, (23) of Pilot Rock, Oregon.
Measure 114 suit to begin this week
PORTLAND – The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 was filed in Pendleton’s U.S. District Court, but it’s not being heard there. The action has been moved to Judge Karin Immergut’s courtroom in the Portland District. She has scheduled a hearing on Friday. The...
Christmas spirit comes to life in Sumpter, Oregon
If you’re looking for a storybook Christmas experience, you can’t get much closer than the Sumpter Valley Railroad’s Christmas train. Set in Eastern Oregon’s scenic Elkhorn section of the Blue Mountains, Sumpter has officially been designated a “ghost town.” But the small community west of Baker City bustles with spirit and energy during the holiday season. The piles of tailings left over from the mining that boomed here in the late 19th and early 20th centuries are hidden under a fresh, white blanket of snow, and with the most true-to-life Santa Claus this reporter has ever encountered listening to wish lists, the entire event is wrapped in a dreamy nostalgia. And all of that doesn’t even account for the trains.
Solar Charging Station at Baker Library brings Power To The People
BAKER CITY – (Release from the city of Baker City) An outdoor Solar Charging Station for portable electronic devices is now available for public use at the Baker County Public Library, courtesy of the Friends of Baker County Library group. The bright green, $6,900 unit can be found in...
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
Baker City Snow Removal Policy
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City Public Works) In the event of snowfall with an accumulation of at least 4’’ of snow with more on the way, city crews will begin plowing city streets. It is imperative that all vehicles be removed from streets so that snow can be cleared all the way to the curb. Please see the Baker City website at www.bakercity.com for a map of priority routes.
Update | Snow, slick roads close I-84 both directions in East Oregon. Winter storm warning
Don’t try to use Highway 204 as a detour.
