Few ski resorts in the world are more famous than Vail. Founded in 1962, the massive, romantic, powder-choked mountain with otherworldly views high above a built-from-the-ground-up Bavarian village celebrates its 60th anniversary this winter. The occasion comes with requisite fanfare—Vail is planning several anniversary events throughout the season—and, of course, requisite nostalgia among locals who have watched and participated in its evolution. To get a taste of what was, has been, and still is Vail’s cultural heartbeat, we interviewed sons and daughters of those who planted early roots around a nascent ski resort and helped turn it into a global destination. From a co-founder’s eldest son to local business owners carrying on their parents’ legacies, take it from them: much has changed, yes, but it’s still a magical and magnificent place—and mountain—to call home.

VAIL, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO