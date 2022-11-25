Read full article on original website
aspenpublicradio.org
Panel looks at the past and present of conservation and ski history at Explore Booksellers this week
Not every soldier who fought in the 10th Mountain Division in World War II emerged as a conservationist. But according to Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, many key figures who championed preserving the natural environment came out of that cohort of ski troopers. “So much of our contemporary ski industry...
vailmag.com
On the resort’s 60th anniversary, scions of Vail’s founding families reflect on the magic of village life in those early years, and where they find it today.
Few ski resorts in the world are more famous than Vail. Founded in 1962, the massive, romantic, powder-choked mountain with otherworldly views high above a built-from-the-ground-up Bavarian village celebrates its 60th anniversary this winter. The occasion comes with requisite fanfare—Vail is planning several anniversary events throughout the season—and, of course, requisite nostalgia among locals who have watched and participated in its evolution. To get a taste of what was, has been, and still is Vail’s cultural heartbeat, we interviewed sons and daughters of those who planted early roots around a nascent ski resort and helped turn it into a global destination. From a co-founder’s eldest son to local business owners carrying on their parents’ legacies, take it from them: much has changed, yes, but it’s still a magical and magnificent place—and mountain—to call home.
realvail.com
Fritch family sells Vail’s iconic Sitzmark Lodge to local resident Steve Kisielica
Vail’s Sitzmark Lodge recently issued the following press release on the sale of the iconic property:. One of Vail’s preeminent historic hotels, the Sitzmark Lodge, exchanged hands last week with the Fritch Family selling to local Vail Valley resident, Steve Kisielica, backed by the company he co-founded, Lodging Capital Partners, LLC (LCP).
Letter: A culture killer for Vail
To the town of Vail, as someone who’s watched the valley change a lot over the last 26 years, I must say that Vail doing away with two-hour free parking seems to be a final sword to the heart of this town. I’m so disappointed in the council members. We all know that Eagle County has become much less affordable, and harder to make the lifestyle work. The next generation won’t stay and fill the jobs we need them to if this place keeps going the way it is, and small businesses can’t find enough workers already.
New lifts at Vail Mountain expected to open next month
According to officials from Vail Mountain, the resort's newest Game Creek Express and Sun Down Express chairlifts will be opening next month. "Concrete foundations are poured, lift towers have flown into place, and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall. This week, the last of our major lift components arrived to the top of the mountain near Wildwood Express (#3), where our teams will start the final preparations of our two new lifts," a post from the resort said.
This Carbondale distillery won the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
aspenpublicradio.org
Photographer Tamara Susa communicates the impacts of climate change
Photographer Tamara Susa has spent the last decade in the Roaring Fork Valley capturing adventure, community and sweeping landscapes with her camera. Three summers ago, she started a project on the impacts of climate change in the middle of a season defined by fire, smoke and pandemic restrictions. The result...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
aspenpublicradio.org
Monday, November 28
On today's newscast: a fire at Dooley Creek Farm near Carbondale last week destroyed the home of the local couple that runs the farm, the White River National Forest is now issuing Christmas tree cutting permits, The Red Brick Center for the Arts opens its annual “resident artists exhibition” this week, Colorado's unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month, several groups are petitioning the federal government to increase the bond requirements for oil and gas leasing, and more.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Denver to Vail Scary?
Vail Ski Resort is a popular outdoor destination in Colorado's Rocky Mountains. It's located in the Gore Creek Valley, 97 miles west of Colorado's state capital Denver. Divided into West Vail, Lionshead, Vail Village and East Vail, Vail is the largest ski resort in Colorado and it's also a favorite summer vacation spot where you can enjoy many outdoor activities.
Aspen Daily News
Longtime Aspen first responder facing misdemeanor allegations
After a months-long inquiry by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a longtime Aspen-area first responder faces four misdemeanor charges, including unlawful possession of a controlled substance — in this case, fentanyl — and two petty offenses. The investigation was carried out by CBI because the Pitkin County Sheriff’s...
Summit Daily News
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
