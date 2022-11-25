Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
saportareport.com
Bridges between Black and white
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Sloan is a curious cat with a sweet personality towards humans and other cats. He has a brother, Finnian, and the shelter says they need to be adopted together.
Ready to shop for the holidays? 3 of the best Christmas markets can be found in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — For those looking for a Christmas adventure, the Georgia Christmas markets are the place to go. Inspired by European tradition, Christmas markets have begun to have their roots in the United States. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Trips to...
Addiction Alliance of Georgia opens new treatment center
She is a 44-year-old Atlanta resident battling addiction to alcohol and stimulants, including Adderall, a medication pre...
Community rallies behind Ga. family involved in deadly Thanksgiving crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of two of their own, but has the community rallying behind them. The Mynes family, a father, mother and their two daughters, were riding down Knox Bridge Road in Canton on Thanksgiving morning when deputies say a Ford F-150 truck crossed the center line and crashed into the car.
Ga. officers come to the rescue after women break down Black Friday shopping
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A pair of women and a young child shopped until their car dropped on Black Friday. Luckily, some officers came to the rescue. Woodstock Officer M. Dunn was working near the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta when he noticed a vehicle had stalled on nearby Ridgewalk Pkwy.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands headed to State Farm Arena
The HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation 501(c)3 announced this week plans for The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, which features the headlining event Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The event is at 5 p.m. on Sunday,...
Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20
Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WLTX.com
'Hug your family because you never know': Family, friends remember mother killed while working as a Lyft driver
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family, friends and the community came together to remember a 31-year-old mother of three killed in DeKalb County earlier this week while working as a Lyft driver. A father's grief could be heard and seen Friday evening. “It’s hard on us," Joe Sawyer said at his...
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6. The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
Deputies hand out hundreds of dollars in gift cards instead of citations ahead of Thanksgiving
CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Deputies handed out hundreds of dollars in gift cards instead of citations on the day before Thanksgiving. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was in the City of South Fulton where the move helped those in need and also allowed Fulton County’s Crime Suppression Unit to keep an eye out for trouble.
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
Atlanta man arrested for threats targeting LGBTQ+ friendly bars
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he threatened several LGBTQ+-friendly Midtown Atlanta bars. Atlanta Police officials said on Wednesday, officers responded to calls from employees at The Heretic Atlanta, an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub located on Cheshire Bridge Road. When officers arrived, employees told them the bar...
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
2 arrested in shoe robberies at Cobb library
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at a Cobb County li...
