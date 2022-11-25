Read full article on original website
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume Gains 83% as Whale Accumulation Continues
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co
BlockFi Owes $1 Billion to Just Three of Its Largest Creditors: Bankruptcy Filing
The largest creditors include the trustee company that manages its BlockFi Interest Accounts, FTX US, and the SEC. BlockFi Inc. owes more than $1 billion to three of its largest creditors, including $30 million it has yet to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the $100 million settlement that was announced in February, according to the company’s bankruptcy filing.
Short seller Jim Chanos blasts crypto, warns the S&P 500 may plunge 55%, and predicts Tesla's growth will slow in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.
Jim Chanos tore into crypto after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange imploded. The short seller compared the crypto crash to the dot-com bubble bursting. Chanos expects the S&P 500 to plunge, Tesla's growth to slow, and Twitter to distract Elon Musk. Jim Chanos has trashed cryptocurrencies after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX became...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
A widely followed crypto analyst is outlining what he believes could be the worst-case scenarios for the leading two digital assets. In a new interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel, crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen says that macroeconomic headwinds could drive Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fresh bear market lows.
u.today
Shiba Inu: is it still worth investing in the altcoin meme?
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
u.today
Here's Who Caused Enormous Spike in Ethereum Selling Pressure This Past Weekend
u.today
392 Million XRP Shifted As Coin Rises 16.6% in Past Week
u.today
Whole DeFi Industry Dominated by Just Two Applications
u.today
BNB Drops 6% as "Dr. Doom" Roubini's Criticism of CZ Considered Bullish by Some in Community
u.today
Small Bitcoin Holders Buy BTC in Droves in Spite of FTX Collapse
According to data shared by Glassnode, Bitcoin “shrimps,” a cohort of addresses that hold less than 1 BTC, have added 96,200 coins since the collapse of the FTX exchange. This marks an all-time high balance increase, according to the prominent analytics firm. The smallest Bitcoin holders now control...
u.today
Cleverminu Is the Next Level of Web3 Tokens. Value Shows Cleverminu Could Hit $0.001 in the Coming Week
Cleverminu: Promoting community benefits and fair monetization. Cleverminu, November 24, 2022: It is incredible how the Cleverminu token manages to stay ahead and grow despite the current bloodbath experienced on Monday in the crypto markets due to global macroeconomic conditions. In the past weeks, crypto prices have agonized over being range-bound, with trading volumes and open interest on exchanges plummeting as demands evaporated and search interest bottomed out.
u.today
Tora Inu Tokens' Limited Supply is Making It More Likely That the Presale Will Be Sold Out
Tora Inu tokens are selling out swiftly because to their limited supply, which is bringing the TORA presale's current phase to an end. As investors scramble to buy the new era memecoin, Tora Inu has so far been able to generate over $300,000 in just a few short weeks. Memecoin hunters appear to be enthusiastic about the token's deflationary mechanism, its P2E network, and its robust marketing strategies in the hopes of making money once the token ultimately releases on Tier-1 exchanges.
u.today
Millions of XRP Suddenly Moved to Bitstamp, Here's What Happened
u.today
USDC and Tether Are Plunging, Here's Reason Why
u.today
50,000 Bitcoin Bought in Five Days as These Investors Prepare for Santa Rally
u.today
Why Toon Finance is the Number 1 ICO Presale
Toon Finance Airdrop and why the coin is so successful. Cryptocurrencies have captured the attention of the investing world. Their meteoric rises, their potential as a payment system, and their anonymity all make them desirable. However, many investors are cautious about jumping into this market. It’s not that they lack skills—it’s just that they lack knowledge. There is a lot to learn if you want to invest in cryptocurrencies with success. Thankfully, there are great tips to help you find success in your investments.
u.today
Solana Killer Aptos Jumps 14% on This Positive News
